Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJ1 ISIN: DK0060048148 Ticker-Symbol: L8H 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
09:06 Uhr
0,791 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,788
0,802
14:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VELOXIS PHARMACEUTICALS A/S0,7910,00 %