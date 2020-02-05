Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S will be removed from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading shares in Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is 24 February 2020. Veloxis Pharmaceuticals A/S is removed due to compulsory redemption initiated by Asahi Kasei Pharma Denmark A/S, pursuant to sections 70 and 72 of the Danish Companies Act. Compulsory redemption was initiated on 24 January 2020. ISIN: DK0060048148 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Veloxis Pharmaceuticals --------------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 0.10): 1,843,241,590 shares (DKK 184,324,159) --------------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 26 52 77 67 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 4500 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VELO --------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 36992 --------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=754981