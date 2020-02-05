SpendEdge has been monitoring the global public relations industry and the industry is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 30 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of nearly 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

This press release features multimedia.

Read the 127-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Public Relations Industry Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top suppliers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

The growing popularity of social media platforms is driving buyers to spend on digital and social media activity for better promotion of their products and services. This is serving as the chief spend growth driver in the global public relations industry. The intensifying competition among end-user industries such as automotive, FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and IT are further boosting the scopes of demand growth in this industry.

The Top Public Relations Service Providers Enlisted in this Report:

Owing to the dearth of procurement professionals, service providers will have to increase salaries for hiring and retaining professionals. This will eventually increase the procurement spend of buyers in the public relations industry. On that note, this report has listed the top public relations service providers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal and cost-effective procurement in this market. Insights into some of the companies are given below:

Omnicom Group Inc - It is highly recommended for category managers to establish strategic partnerships with this PR service provider to enhance brand visibility and loyalty. Involving service providers in projects right from their commencement as well as in subsequent marketing plans will help the former to predict and suggest possible PR strategies proactively. This will help buyers to identify marketing needs and enhance efficiency.

Publicis Groupe SA - Engaging with service providers who have executed similar projects in the past and have the necessary expertise, technical capabilities, and resources for successful implementation of PR strategies is crucial. On that note, it is imperative for buyers to analyze this service provider's technical capabilities and determine if it can innovate, provide an adequate workforce, and formulate actionable PR plans.

WPP Plc Buyers should invite bids from all potential service providers that can meet overall requirements and evaluate them based on pre-defined parameters. Utilizing standard scorecards to evaluate this service provider will help buyers to rationalize the given scores and promote competitive bidding.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Public relations Industry spend segmentation by region

Public relations supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for public relations service providers

Public relations service providers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the public relations industry

Public relations pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the public relations industry

