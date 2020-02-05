Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - 1st Prestige Wealth Management (OTC Pink: FPWM), announces it will now operate under its new name, Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc. The rebrand follows the acquisition of the developer and wholesaler of the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that share the same name.

"The decision to change the Company name comes as part of the acquisition of Charlestowne Premium brands and a desire to reinforce the symbiotic relationship we have with the brand. We are looking at a new direction as a Company and have set our sights on the alcoholic beverage market where we hope to carve a niche within the CBD infused beverage landscape. The CBD market is growing extensively in the US, so that presents a huge market opportunity," added Martin Ustin, CEO at 1st Prestige Wealth Management. "We are entirely aligned in terms of mission and goals, so it made sense to unite the company under that name. I look forward to announcing our short-term plans in the next few weeks and keeping our investors and stakeholders up to date through our corporate communications and press releases."

Although the company name will change, the market ticker will remain the same under FPWM.

About Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc

Charlestowne Premium Beverages Inc (OTC Pink: FPWM) is a company that develops, produces, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages worldwide. The Company's portfolio showcases spirit brands such as Papa Vodka, Crocodile Tears Vodka, Proprietor's Reserve Whiskey, and Lord Proprietor's Special Reserve Whiskey. Charlestowne Premium also has Wholesaler and Import permits from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau - the governing body for spirits in the U.S. under the Department of the Treasury.

