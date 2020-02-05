Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PAZ7 ISIN: KYG876361257 Ticker-Symbol: TP21 
Stuttgart
05.02.20
15:29 Uhr
0,300 Euro
-0,022
-6,83 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TETHYS PETROLEUM
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TETHYS PETROLEUM LIMITED0,300-6,83 %