Companies join forces to improve laser communications between OWC solutions

BridgeComm, Inc., a leader in optical wireless communications (OWC) solutions and services, today announces a partnership with Cailabs, a French deeptech company and global leader in light beam shaping. Their shared intent is to propose joint offerings that will integrate solutions from both enterprises into systems that will significantly improve laser communications between space, airborne and terrestrial OWC solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005276/en/

BridgeComm develops secure optical communications networks that are faster and more economical by offering a turnkey solution designed to transmit large volumes of data from space and airborne platforms. This capability will directly respond to the increasing demands and evolving needs of data transmission processes.

Cailabs, thanks to its patented Multi-Plane Light Conversion (MPLC) light beam shaping technology, improves the reliability, range and robustness of laser communications in turbulent atmospheric environments and when operating with vibrations (i.e. ISL). Cailabs' dedicated product range, named Tilba, is compatible with standard telecommunications systems and can be ported in airborne environments.

After meeting in 2018, the two companies identified different collaboration areas aimed at improving optical communication architectures.

"Our products enable next-generation optical communication systems by reducing the cost of receiver ground stations and by enabling cost-effective powerful feeder links," explains Jean-François Morizur, CEO at Cailabs. "This agreement with BridgeComm is a new confirmation of the market interest for our solutions and a new milestone on the US market for Cailabs."

"Partnering with Cailabs aligns with our mission to advance the adoption of optical wireless communications systems," says BridgeComm CEO Barry Matsumori. "With a commercially competitive solution for transmitting big data at faster speeds-and at a lower cost-than traditional RF systems, we move one step closer to solving the battle for bandwidth."

For more information, visit: www.bridgecomminc.com.

About Cailabs

Founded in 2013, Cailabs is a French deep tech company which designs, manufactures and distributes innovative photonic products for telecommunications, free space transmission, industrial lasers, and LANs. A global leader in complex light shaping, its technology is currently protected by 19 patent families. Its innovative optical components are used in a variety of sectors and have contributed to several world records (notably the optical fiber bandwidth record achieved by the Japanese operator KDDI). Since 2016, Cailabs has obtained numerous innovation awards worldwide. Additional information about Cailabs is accessible at www.cailabs.com.

About BridgeComm

BridgeComm is a global leader in optical wireless communications solutions and services. Through a global network of ground stations designed to support complementary fixed and mobile terminals, the company provides fast, secure, enterprise-grade broadband services for a variety of markets, including space exploration, terrestrial networks for 5G connectivity and applications, and airborne lasercom for prominent applications including intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, in-flight entertainment and backhaul. More information can be found at www.bridgecomminc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005276/en/

Contacts:

Valerie Christopherson

Gabriela Lechin

Global Results Comms (GRC)

+1 949 608 0276

bridgecomm@globalresultspr.com