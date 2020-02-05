The global aircraft landing gear systems market is poised to grow by USD 3.27 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005353/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global aircraft landing gear systems market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 160-page report with TOC on "Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial aircraft, Military aircraft, and Business jet), Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-landing-gear-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the creation of new air routes to tap market potential. In addition, the emergence of 3D printing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aircraft landing gear systems.

Airlines are focusing on enhancing their revenue streams by launching services on new routes to cater to the untapped markets. New probable routes are evaluated using intelligence tools for identifying certain trends such as passenger inflow and outflow as well as timing and connectivity options. This helps in determining the type of aircraft to be used and the frequency of operations with regards to a new route. The launch of new service routes will encourage the procurement of new aircraft by airline operators. This in turn, will boost the need for aircraft landing gear systems comprising of fairings, cowlings, structural members, warning devices, shock absorbing equipment, and retraction mechanisms. Thus, the creation of new air routes to tap market potential is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Companies:

Eaton Corp. Plc

Eaton Corp. Plc is headquartered in Ireland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrical Products, Electrical Systems and Services, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems through its Aerospace business segment.

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Commercial and Defence. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems for commercial and defence aircrafts.

Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Aerospace, Honeywell Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems through its Aerospace business segment.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Earthmoving, Mining, Mobile Cranes, Tower Cranes, Concrete Technology, Maritime Cranes, Aerospace and Transportation Systems, Gear Technology and Automation Systems, Domestic Appliances, and Others. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems through its aerospace and transportation systems product segment.

Melrose Industries Plc

Melrose Industries Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Aerospace, Automotive, Powder Metallurgy, Nortek Air Security, and Other Industrial. The company provides aircraft landing gear systems through its Aerospace business segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Commercial aircraft

Military aircraft

Business jet

Global Aircraft Landing Gear Systems Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Aircraft Braking Systems Market Global Aircraft Braking Systems Market by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and general aviation) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market Global Commercial Aircraft Emergency Generators Market by application (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005353/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com