NGMedical GmbH informs about the worldwide first implantations of its new MOVE-C disc prosthesis. After receiving CE approval end of December 2019, the first MOVE-C cervical disc prostheses were implanted in January. The well thought through instrument set and the anatomical design of MOVE-C were crucial for the smooth surgeries. MOVE-C combines the features of a second generation disc prosthesis with the simple implantation technique of a cervical cage. The prosthesis offers physiological motion in all 6 planes including axial damping with progressive resistance to motion. Furthermore, MOVE-C is the first prosthesis with additively manufactured titanium endplates and avoids the use of PE.

NGMedical is specialized in motion preserving spinal implants as well as intelligent solutions for fusion surgery. With an experienced team of specialists and in cooperation with experienced spine surgeons NGMedical works on well thought through and tested solutions for state of the art spine surgery. In the near future, the new cervical BEE cage with a sophisticated honeycomb structure, which is purely manufactured additively, will be available.

