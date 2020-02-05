SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne enters into a 3 Year Brand Management Agreement with GO Nutraceuticals Inc.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO) (Frankfurt:5SO), (OTC:SPONF) the Company that makes small brands BIG through large, engaged, authentic communities of influencers that buy and support the brands they love, announces that it has entered into a three year Brand Management Agreement with GO Nutraceuticals Inc. ("GO"), a leading provider of organic botanicals infused with whole-plant hemp cannabinoids.

"SponsorsOne is very excited about building this new category in the CBD market, the raw - all-natural infusions provide tremendous efficacy above the current highly processed, CBD products," states Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne. "We have worked with GO to build the branding from the ground up and now ready to launch into the USA markets".

GO has developed a molecular infusion process that preserves the raw and natural state of the plant and in a one-step process by infusing the hemp flower with flax seed and an array of botanicals such as chamomile, passionflower, lavender, valerian, ginkgo, ginseng, to name a few. The one-step infusion process has created the first all-natural, raw oil that provides tremendous benefits to the user by preserving the molecular structure and nutrients in the plant - "The Way Mother Nature Intended". All 120 cannabinoids create the Entourage Effect and combined with known health benefits of Flax Oil, and this raw plant category has is finally created.

GO is developing a direct to consumer launch using the SponsorsCoin platform with a fully integrated Shopify platform, providing a branded storefront, back end payment settlement, order management, fulfillment, and shipping logistics. Samples of the GO Ease product are being sent to influencers across the USA for evaluation and are expected to launch within 60 days.

The three-year Brand Development Agreement includes the build and management of the influencer community, the build, and management of the Shopify platform, which generates 20% of revenue for SPO on every sale. Also, SponsorsOne Media provides creative service, content production, packaging and branding design, web and storefront design on a fee for service basis.

Opportunities for a master distribution agreement are in discussion and are under assessment by SPO, whereby GO's product will be available to wholesale/retail across the USA.

About GO Nutraceuticals Inc.

GO and its team have spent the last 5 years developing an all-natural infusion process to combine some of the healthiest botanicals into a raw - whole plant oil extraction. No chemicals, no heat, no alteration of the natural plant creates an oil "The way mother nature intended". By preserving the acid (CBDA, CBGA, THCA) in the Hemp plant, maximum efficacy is experienced as the body's endocannabinoid system can absorb all 120 cannabinoids in their natural state. The Entourage Effect is in full force, where all of the cannabinoid categories interact for maximum health benefits. GO has a complete product line with three concentrations (250, 500 and 1000mg) 30 ml bottles and by infusing botanicals providing specific know health benefits has created, GO Ease, GO Dream, Go Meditate, GO Energize, GO Relax, GO Rejuvenate and GO Heal. GO will launch nationally in the USA in 2020 and plan to expand its operations and product offering internationally in 2021.

About SponsorsOne Inc.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services in which their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc. provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands as well as manages the influencer communities for each Brand. If the Brand wants to get big - fast, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc. will build a wholesale/retail distribution channel for the Brand acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behave of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand in fulfilling every order.

