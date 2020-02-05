Duncan John MacDonald Launches New Mentorship Program

Duncan John MacDonald will mentor aspiring pilots

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Duncan John MacDonald Is happy to announce his new mentorship program for aspiring pilots who are in the process of completing their training or are new to the aviation industry.

Duncan John MacDonald has worked as a commercial pilot for the last decade. He is excited to help new pilots who are just starting their careers and share his knowledge, skills, and experiences with others.

The mentorship program will initially be open to pilots in the Dallas and Fort Worth area.

Duncan John MacDonald hopes to open his mentorship program to a wider, online audience in the future.

"It can be difficult starting out as a pilot if you lack proper guidance," says Duncan John MacDonald.

"The aviation and pilot industry is highly competitive and speaking from experience, I know how helpful it can be to connect with someone who has been in the industry a long time."

He further notes that the road to official certification is long and often deters many potential pilots before they even start their careers.

For more information, visit https://www.duncanjohnmacdonald.com/.

About Duncan John MacDonald

Duncan John MacDonald is a commercial pilot with 10 years of experience. Residing in Dallas, Texas, he has a wealth of knowledge in the industry and a passion to help up and coming pilots. Duncan John MacDonald holds a B.S. in Aviation Studies from the College of Aviation and Aeronautical Science at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas. Following graduation, he continued his studies at VT AAA Flight School in New Braunfels, Texas.

Contact:

Duncan John MacDonald

info@ duncanjohnmacdonald.com

SOURCE: Duncan John MacDonald

