Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Appoints Clinical Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology and twenty-plus years of skincare research and development, is pleased to announce it has appointed Darlene Wally, PhD as its Clinical Advisor. In this advisory role, Dr. Walley will guide the Company in the clinical development of its topical and transdermal cannabinoid products including CBD and THC. Dr. Walley is a clinical development and dermatology expert, having served as a key executive in these fields, for almost three decades.

"The addition of Darlene Walley to our team comes at a time of great strength and momentum for our Company," said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "Her experience will provide a vital resource in the coming months as we advance our cannabinoid products to the next stage. Dr. Walley's contribution will play an important role in the Company's clinical study execution and in finding strategic opportunities to advance our science and IP protection. We already hear from our customers that our products are exceptionally effective, but our objective is to prove it with clinical evidence that differentiates us from our competitors."

Darlene Walley, PhD brings extensive clinical experience leading top-performing clinical research organizations such as Hill Top Research and Dow Pharmaceutical Science / Bioskin, and has assisted many companies with their clinical research programs. In addition, her 30 years of research and development and pharmaceutical / consumer goods experience includes holding executive positions at Procter & Gamble, Gillette and Arm & Hammer and CEO of early stage companies. Dr. Walley now consults with health care, biotech and pharmaceutical companies assisting with the launch of products/companies, conducting clinical research, raising capital, improving performance and reaching strategic goals. She also works with investment firms and serves on the Board of Directors of several companies. She holds 12 patents, largely dealing with consumer health products, and has authored over 15 publications. Dr. Walley received her BA in Chemistry from Case Western Reserve University and PhD in Chemistry from the University of Cincinnati.

"I look forward to working with an innovative company like Ovation Science on the clinical development of their cannabinoid products especially at this exciting time where consumers are discovering that the topical delivery of cannabinoids can potential have a huge impact on their health and wellness" said Dr. Darlene Walley. "I am very familiar with Ovation's delivery system Inviscare® and the advantages it brings to the topical delivery of cannabinoids."

Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Ovation does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act (US.CSA).

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

