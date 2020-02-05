Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed EastGate Biotech (OTC Pink: ETBI) ("the Company"), a company that focuses on innovative technological developments and produces and distributes innovative drug compounds and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies absorbed by the body. CEO of the Company, Anna Gluskin, and President of the Company, Rose Perri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking Gluskin about the Company's current projects, including Phase 3 clinical trials in Pakistan. Gluskin shared that the Company will be entering Phase 3 clinical trials for their product Insurgin, a liquid insulin mouth rinse solution. "The registration in Pakistan will give us a chance with another ten or eleven countries which recognize Pakistan registration," explained Gluskin. "Every single step is getting us closer to distribution and registration in the region."

Gluskin then explained that the registration of the product is a lengthy process due to bureaucratic challenges, however the Company expects this process to be complete within six months.

The conversation then turned to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and its effect on the Company. Gluskin shared that the Company is currently working on a preventative and therapeutic solution for the Coronavirus, which would have a positive effect worldwide if successful.

Jolly then commented on a recent press release regarding the marketing rights of Anaferon, and asked about the capabilities of the drug. "Anaferon is an antibacterial and antiviral medication, which in some countries is considered non-medicinal," explained Gluskin, adding that the Company's primary goal is to distribute this drug to China to assist with the Coronavirus outbreak.

Perri then expanded on the Company's partnership in Pakistan. "They were established in 2002, so they have a long history already," said Perri. "Their focus is on biology transfer," she added. "The managing director has a real talent for analyzing trends in the healthcare business and finding innovative products," said Perri. "What really excites me about our partnership is that we have the same common view - we believe innovation can be found anywhere in the world."

To close the interview, Gluskin expressed her confidence in the potential of the Company despite its small size, and commented on the Company's dedication to its investors.

About EastGate Biotech

EastGate Biotech focuses on innovative technological developments and produces and distributes innovative drug compounds and healthy nutraceuticals that are based on natural therapies absorbed by the body. We utilize advanced nanotechnologies and alternative delivery systems that take difficult to deliver compounds and deliver them using our nanotechnology platform which ultimately increase the bioavailability to the body. Using our methods of delivery provides healthy alternatives to conventional pharmaceuticals that all-too-often create dangerous side-effects and unexpected consequences for those trying to attain and maintain a healthy lifestyle. EastGate's wholly owned subsidiary Omni Surgery and Anti-Aging Centre is the first of many surgery centers to come under the Omni umbrella as we plan to roll up existing business under the Omni brand and expand our footprint globally.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release.

The words "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "indicate", "intend", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "focus", "guidance", "initiative", "model", "methodology", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "pursue", "strategy", "study", "targets", or "believes", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or "should", "might", or "way forward", "will be taken", "will occur" or "will be achieved" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. The risks, estimates, models and assumptions contained or incorporated by reference in this release, include those identified from time to time in the reports filed by EastGate with the SEC, which should be considered together with any forward-looking statement. EastGate undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Rose Perri

1-647-692-0652

Email: information@eastgatepharmaceuticals.com

Website: www.EastGateBiotech.com

