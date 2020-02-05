Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2020) -NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has begun daily settlements for merchants that exceed $100,000 in monthly cryptocurrency processing volume.

Through the Merchant Acquisition Program (MAP) the Company launched in 2019, it has successfully targeted enterprise merchants that exceed the $100,000 monthly threshold for daily settlements. This initiative helped the Company exceed $1 million in monthly processing volume, as announced in January 2020.

"To better attract, retain, and grow our enterprise merchant-base, we're thrilled to begin offering daily settlements to meet our merchants' needs better," stated Clayton Moore, Founder and CEO of NetCents Technology. "This level of service is a concrete manifestation of the "promise" made at the creation of Cryptocurrencies - efficient, seamless, and fast transactions. NetCents is keen to deliver better financial services that are truly enabled by these revolutionary financial tools".

Management believes that the promise of Cryptocurrency and the Blockchain technologies that underpin these transactions represent a tidal shift in Money and therefore Commerce. The adoption of Cryptocurrency for transactional use has been stifled because of a limited feature set, and a complicated user experience.

"In 2020, we're laser-focused on providing a complete merchant experience, and daily settlements are just the first of many enhancements to our system to continue providing our merchants with a best-in-class platform." Concluded Mr. Moore.

NetCents is delivering a simple interface and a "best-in-class" feature set in its mission to dominate the fastest growing segment of the Cryptocurrency industry. As previously reported, NetCents transaction volume is growing at a rate of 40% a month.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

