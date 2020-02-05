Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: AGM Statement 05-Feb-2020 / 13:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Result of 2020 AGM 5 February 2020 *************** At DMGT's Annual General Meeting held this morning, all of the resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting, included in the Circular to Ordinary Shareholders dated 4 December 2019, were duly approved. In accordance with paragraph 9.6.2 of the Listing Rules, a copy of the resolutions passed by Ordinary shareholders, concerning special business, have been submitted to the UK Listing Authority. They will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website. The results of the voting at the Annual General Meeting are available on DMGT's website at: www.dmgt.com/shareholder-services/agm-information [1] Enquiries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary, 020 3615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: AGM TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 44952 EQS News ID: 968953 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e16a9becae7adae91b589f99a88f75da&application_id=968953&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

