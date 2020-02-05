Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Directorate Change 05-Feb-2020 / 13:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT') Directorate change 5 February 2020 In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the Listing Rules, DMGT announces that JP Rangaswami, Independent Non-Executive Director, was today appointed as a member of its Audit & Risk and Remuneration & Nominations Committees. Dominique Trempont, Non-Executive Director, stood down as a member of its Audit & Risk Committee, also with effect from today. Name and contact number for queries: Fran Sallas, DMGT Company Secretary: 0203 615 2904 Daily Mail and General Trust plc Northcliffe House 2 Derry Street London W8 5TT www.dmgt.com [1] Registered in England and Wales No. 184594 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: BOA TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 44953 EQS News ID: 969003 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=919a76601535b4b3b210f49d7a6dd9db&application_id=969003&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2020 08:57 ET (13:57 GMT)