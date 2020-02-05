Newswire Works with One of the Largest Privately Owned Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Providers in Atlanta

The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour is helping the physician-owned orthopedic and sports medicine practice grow its awareness in the Greater Atlanta area.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 /??? Together with Newswire, one of the largest orthopedic and sports medicine providers in Atlanta is working to grow its reputation and expand its full range of patient services to clients all across the Atlanta area. The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, Newswire's integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility, has been critical in their ability to cultivate their position as a premier resource of healthcare professionals and thought leaders in the field of orthopedic care and sports medicine.

"We've worked with several healthcare companies to help gain media attention and to increase brand awareness in markets throughout the world," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "In developing a plan, leveraging connections, and publishing their most impactful stories, we are able to share the one-of-a-kind experience that only they can provide through dedication to quality care."?

In working with Newswire's team of industry experts, an integrated media and marketing communications plan was developed with the goal of prioritizing brand awareness and promoting the organization's stance as a thought leader, as the provider boasts an abundance of some of the best orthopedic surgeons and physicians that the Atlanta area has to offer. Through the development and implementation of a plan, developing connections, and conducting outreach, their ethos of helping people perform and live life at their best will be front and center in their efforts to grow their brand throughout the Atlanta area and beyond.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

