The global amphibious aircraft market is poised to grow by USD 71 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period.

The growing concerns in maritime security and use of advanced techniques for aircraft construction is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Oceans are an integral part of the world economy for several tangible and intangible resources they provide. They are also a widely-used platform for transportation. Maritime policy and armed robberies are two major hindrances that impact the global maritime trade and security. This drives the need for seaplanes as effective force multipliers to conduct a variety of operations for ensuring safety and security on seas. Amphibious aircraft are essential for long-range visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operations to prevent illegal human migration, poaching, toxic cargo dumping, and small arms and drugs trafficking. Thus, the growing concerns in maritime security is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Amphibious Aircraft Market Companies:

American Champion Aircraft

American Champion Aircraft is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Aircraft manufacturing and Aircraft repairing. The company offers Lycoming O-320-B2B 160hp engine, which is certified by FAA as light acrobatic and utility for pleasure, work, and training use.

BERIEV Aircraft Company

BERIEV Aircraft Company is headquartered in Russian Federation and offers Be-200, which is equipped with twin bypass D-436TP turbojet engines. The company also offers Be-103, which is equipped with flight navigation and communication equipment.

Progressive Aerodyne

Progressive Aerodyne is headquartered in the US and offers Searey Elite, which has a certified LSA powered by Rotax 914 115hp engine. The company also offers Searey Adventure, which has a certified LSA with ADS-B standards and optional folding wings.

Quest Aircraft

Quest Aircraft is headquartered in the US and offers Kodiak 100 aircraft. It features advanced avionics to reduce workload and enhance situational awareness.

Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Aircraft and Aftermarket. The company offers Caravan 208B-EX model, which was engineered for undertaking challenging missions.

Amphibious Aircraft Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Military

Civil

Amphibious Aircraft Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

