Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement which examines the role of supply chain network optimization in the pharma logistics industry. The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients improve supply chain performance and process efficiency through better data and insights.

The pharma logistics supply chain is fraught with challenges owing to the critical nature of goods being transported and the complexities involved. Many such factors are pushing pharma and healthcare organizations to take new paths, dictating the need for a redefined supply chain network optimization model. While these factors affect different aspects of the pharma logistics realm, companies are evaluating their options and taking a strategic look at their current approach to supply chain network optimization. In this scenario, the client- a pharma logistics services provider faced similar challenges due to the lack of an enterprise-wide single source of truth reliable, consistent and controlled reporting.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can supply chain network redesign help you improve business outcomes?

2. What factors are contributing to the growing popularity of pharma logistics supply chain network optimization?

3. How can pharma logistics companies benefit from supply chain network optimization?

According to Quantzig's supply chain analytics experts, "The use of proven methodologies and analytics-backed approaches to supply chain network optimization enable businesses to optimize supply chain processes and improve decision-making by analyzing data generated by internal and external supply chain processes."

How Supply Chain Network Optimization Helped the Pharma Logistics Company

1: 15% reduction in costs through optimized production plans

2: Reduction in inventory levels through reduced cycle times and increased conformance to plan

3: Reduction in pharma logisticsscheduling time through automation

To help businesses enhance logistics and supply chain management, we've developed a comprehensive portfolio of supply chain network optimization solutions that focus on using supply chain analytics-backed approaches to supply chain management. Speak to our analytics experts to learn how we can help you.

As supply chain efficiency becomes crucial to thriving in a competitive pharma logistics environment, businesses of all sizes must deploy analytics-backed supply chain network optimization approaches to analyze supply chain operations and build better plans to improve outcomes.

