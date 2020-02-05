Illegally re-badged panels were sold on to Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Morocco, Mauritania, Turkey and even Syria. Italian authorities found 60 tons of panels which will be examined.Italy's Carabinieri Command for the Protection of the Environment has seized a €4 million waste treatment plant near Catania, in Sicily, on suspicion panels sent there for recycling were smuggled on to African and Middle Eastern markets. The Ministry of the Environment has announced thousands of panels sent for recycling from solar plants in Italy were instead re-badged with false labels and exported to new markets. ...

