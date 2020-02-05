Just a few weeks after announcing the expansion of Neopay in Latvia, NEO Finance is pleased to announce the launch of its third market, Estonia, which is already offering Neopay's Payment Initiation Service (PIS). Neopay's new client Open24, an online shoe retailer, is using PIS services in three countries - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Justas Macionis, CEO of Open24, commented on the following choice: "We trade online in all three Baltic countries. It is extremely important that customers in all countries receive the same services and choices. We are delighted that NEO Finance is able to provide this to our clients and lets us to manage payments in all countries in a single system, regardless of the market or the client's bank. " Comment by Evaldas Remeikis, Chairman of the Board of NEO Finance: "We are delighted to help companies organize their payment collection process in all Baltic countries by signing only one contract. From now on, Pan-Baltic e-businesses are able to serve their customers quickly and conveniently, with only one integration, using one pricing."