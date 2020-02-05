Technavio has been monitoring the global diesel engine market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 101.77 billion during 2018-2022, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005380/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global diesel engine market 2018-2022 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 111-page research report with TOC on "Diesel Engine Market Analysis Report by End-users (On-road and Off-road), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2018-2022".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-diesel-engine-market-analysis-share-2018

The advantages of diesel engines over petrol engines and growing demand for diesel engines from the APAC region is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The primary factor that favors the use of diesel engines for commercial purpose is their ability to offer better mileage when compared with petrol engines. Diesel engines are almost 1.5 more efficient than petrol engines. They are designed to operate at higher compression ratios of 15:20, while petrol engines have lower compression ratios of usually 8:10. The high compression ratios of diesel engines offers high thermal efficiency and fuel efficiency. Such advantages of diesel engines over petrol engines is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Diesel Engine Market Companies:

AGCO

AGCO is headquartered in the US and offers diesel engine of varied models including 33 MD, 33 HD, 44 MD, 44 HD, and 49 HD.

Bosch

Bosch is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business units: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. The company offers Single Cylinder Pumps (PF), Multi Cylinder Pumps (PE), Distributor Pumps (VE), and more.

Caterpillar

Caterpillar is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Construction industry, Resource industries, Energy and transportation, and Financial products. The company offers diesel engine of varied models including C0.5, C1.1, C1.5, C1.7, C2.2, and C2.8.

Continental

Continental is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Chassis Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/consolidation. The company offers Modular Diesel Engine System.

Deere Company

Deere Company is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The company offers diesel engine of varied models including 3029HFC03, 4045TFC03, 4045HFC04, 4045HFC06, 4045HFC09, 6068HFC08, 6068HFC09, and 6090HFC09.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Diesel Engine End-users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

On-road

Off-road

Diesel Engine Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2022)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005380/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com