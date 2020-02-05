Amazonians Green Coin Big News

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / The Amazonians Green Coin's purpose is to drive economic, social and environmental values to fight climate change, poverty and deforestation in the Amazon Rainforest for the benefit of mankind. As the Amazonian Coin token develops, EBCF will then commit in the sustainable evolution of the local communities within the first RPDS (Reserva Particular de Desenvolvimento Sustentável / Private Reserve for Sustainable Development) ever created in the Amazon Rainforest history - the "Amazon Rio" - an area with 200.000.000 m2 (two hundred million meters square), 3.000 families and 2.5 million tons of CO2 offset

The AMACOIN will be used as means of payment for:

Green Assets;

Environmental services and products;

Green Marketplace.

Amazonians Green Coin Loyalty Program

AMACOIN will launch its Loyalty Program in 2020. Loyalty Program is designed for CSR "Corporate Social Responsibility" and ISR "Individual Social Responsibility" so corporates and individuals can meet their social-environmental needs to a better world for the present and future generations. It will be communicated more information about Amazonians Green Coin Loyalty Program soon.

