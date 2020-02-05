The "2020 France Hospital Clinical Chemistry and Immunodiagnostics Market for 100 Tests: Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Forecasts, Competitive Intelligence, Technology and Instrumentation Review, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new report from the author contains 508 pages, 67 tables, and presents a comprehensive analysis of the French hospital clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostics market, including:

Major issues pertaining to the French clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic hospital laboratory practice, as well as key economic, regulatory, demographic, social and technological trends with significant market impact during the next five years.

Five-year volume and sales forecasts for over 100 clinical chemistry, TDM, endocrine, cancer, immunoprotein and abused drug assays performed in French hospitals, including controls, calibrators and consumables.

Five-year volume forecasts for serum, whole blood, plasma, CFS, urine and other specimens.

Five-year reagent and instrument sales forecasts.

Review of current instrumentation technologies, and a feature comparison of high-, medium-, and low-volume/POC analyzers.

Sales and market shares of leading reagent and instrument suppliers.

Review of current and emerging technologies and their potential market applications.

Product development opportunities for clinical chemistry and immunodiagnostic instruments and consumables.

Profiles of current and emerging suppliers, including their sales, market shares, product portfolios, marketing tactics, technological know-how, new products in R&D, collaborative arrangements and business strategies.

Market penetration strategies, entry barriers and risks.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4tcaq

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005568/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900