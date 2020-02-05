The Chinese-Canadian module manufacturer will supply panels to the U.K.-based developer over several years. The modules are destined for projects in the United States and Australia.Canadian Solar will supply 1.2 GW of its modules to Lightsource BP; a U.K.-based solar developer 50% owned by oil and gas multinational BP. The financial details of the transaction have not been made public. The modules will be supplied under a "multi-year" arrangement and will consist of Canadian Solar's half-cell, multi-crystalline technology in bifacial and single-sided formats. Canadian Solar announced the modules ...

