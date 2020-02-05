RESAAS Services Inc.: RE/MAX World Headquarters Extends RESAAS Relationship for Continued Referral Growth

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / RESAAS Services Inc. (TSXV:RSS)(OTCQB:RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce that it has extended its relationship with RE/MAX LLC to power its international referral system.

RE/MAX LLC ("RE/MAX") has over 125,000 agents in more than 110 countries around the world.

The agreement, signed on January 31st, 2020, enables RE/MAX agents to send, receive and manage their referral business globally in real-time.

"We have a massive global footprint, and the fact that an agent can send and receive referrals from colleagues anywhere in the world on RESAAS' multilingual platform is a major advantage," said Chip Brekken, Director of Global Development at RE/MAX World Headquarters. "We needed a way to connect our network of agents, and RESAAS helped us develop the Referral Exchange platform to do it. Their technology platform is world-class and has become an incredible tool for our agents."

The RESAAS platform is white-labeled for RE/MAX, and branded as the "RE/MAX Referral Exchange".

RE/MAX has embedded RESAAS into its core backend technology system, allowing their agents to access RESAAS with just one-click from a centralized dashboard system. This is made possible by a rich integration between RE/MAX's dashboard provider, Okta, and RESAAS' own secure cloud-based API.

"In a world where information and agents are plentiful, details can be scattered. It is difficult to successfully determine who to send referrals to," said Tom Rossiter, CEO of RESAAS. "It can also be challenging to determine which referrals to accept, and the value they offer. The RESAAS platform connects agents around the world, allowing them to better select the right partner to work with. We help our clients expand into new markets globally by providing data collected on global activity, relocation patterns, housing demand and migration trends."

"RE/MAX has been a great client and partner for many years. We are happy to continue to help them secure more transactions by using RESAAS technology. We look forward to opportunities to deepen our relationship," continues RESAAS CEO, Tom Rossiter. "The RESAAS platform brings new insights to RE/MAX about how their international network of agents interact with each other, further increasing transactions, revenue and growth."

RE/MAX agents can access the "RE/MAX Referral Exchange" directly from MAX Center.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a technology platform that enables real estate brokerages, franchises and associations to bring real-time communication, new business opportunities and unique data to their agents on a global basis.

