gny.io Limited: GNY Launches Machine Learning as a Service tool in AWS Marketplace to make Businesses AI-ready

Paired with a free consultation, businesses can now leverage GNY Data Diagnostic to analyze the AI-readiness of their data

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Studies show becoming artificial intelligence (AI)-ready by 2022 is a major priority for US companies, many of them fearing they will lose market share to their competition if they don't adapt. However, many of them lack the expertise and resources to get there. AI feeds on data, and many companies need to determine exactly what data they should be collecting.

Today, GNY, a decentralized machine learning (ML) platform, announced the launch of a new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) tool designed to allow businesses to check the AI-readiness of their data.

The GNY Data Diagnostic analyzes a company's datasets and detects if the historical data is strong enough for effective ML, or if weak or inconsistent datasets are skewing the predictions and weakening the business. GNY's Data Diagnostic team offers everything businesses need to become AI-ready, from education about AI basics and how predictive analytics works, to learning about the company's data collection practices to offer a tailored solution. The result includes a detailed analysis of the historical data, what needs to be done to prepare to support ML, as well as an analysis of the digital architecture's ability to support the company's business goals.

The data exploration service is offered as a flat fee service in the AWS Marketplace, and a free consultation allows clients to explore the service with no obligation. AWS Marketplace is a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"We are excited to make AI available and affordable for small and medium businesses," said Cosmas Wong, CEO of GNY. "ML services have only been available to large companies with large budgets. We believe that these services should be available to smaller and medium-sized companies who may be able to leverage the value of their existing datasets."

"Properly engaging ML can be a time consuming and expensive process. Understanding how predictive your current data is will determine how much integrating ML will cost, and what your options are," said Tom Lorenc, CTO of GNY. "Our AI uses hundreds of ML algorithms to detect complex patterns and correlations, enabling it to provide individually targeted marketing recommendations instantaneously."

GNY has shown that it can help businesses improve their user engagement by 100% and predicted next-day sales with 75% accuracy.

To start using the tool, visit this page: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B082LPSPTY

About GNY.IO

GNY is the world's first decentralized machine learning platform designed for developers in the blockchain ecosystem.

GNY combines modern complex algorithms for data ingestion and correlation, modern analysis of sophisticated data, and Artificial Intelligence mechanisms to allow users or their clients to respond with actionable, detail-rich recommendations to real-world customers, in real-time.

GNY's machine learning takes place on-chain, allowing it to constantly learn and improve while protecting the users' data. GNY does not share data; it shares trained machine learning models that allow it to offer AI services that are compliant to privacy laws and regulations. GNY has recently launched their test.net.

For more info, visit gny.io

