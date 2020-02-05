Anzeige
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 5 February 2020 it repurchased 650,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 210p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,657,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,657,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 29,654,234.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
5 February 2020

