The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019-2023
The report, LNG carriers market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and containment type for the forecast period 2019-2023.
The report on the LNG carriers market includes:
LNG carriers market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Geographic segmentation
- Containment Type Segmentation
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- DSME
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
- Nakilat
- Samsung Heavy Industries
- Teekay LNG Partners
LNG Carriers Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- Americas size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC size and forecast 2018-2023
- EMEA size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
LNG Carriers Market Landscape 2019-2023: Containment Type
- Membrane size and forecast 2018-2023
- Moss size and forecast 2018-2023
Increase in demand for natural gas will drive the LNG carriers market
As per the IEA, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase from 3,740 billion cubic meters in 2017 to 4,100 bcm in 2023 with an average growth rate of 1.6% each year. Emerging economies such as China will register the majority of this demand, which would account for 37% of the increase in the global demand for natural gas by 2019. This is driving the need for transporting natural gas in the form of LNG in the most efficient manner with the help of LNG carriers.
Increase in demand for cleaner fuels An emerging trend in the LNG carriers market
The emission of carbon dioxide and other GHG into the atmosphere is high due to the production of energy from oil and coal for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. As per the IEA, in 2017, the global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased by 1.4% after three consecutive years of flat growth in carbon dioxide emissions globally. This resulted in carbon dioxide emissions reaching a historic high of 32.53 Gt CO2 in 2017. Consequently, natural gas is gaining popularity as it helps in minimizing the concerns regarding environmental pollutants.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in demand for cleaner fuels
- Development of efficient LNG carriers
- Commoditization of LNG
Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
