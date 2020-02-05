The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 5% between 2019-2023

The report, LNG carriers market 2019-2023 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and containment type for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the LNG carriers market includes:

LNG carriers market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Geographic segmentation Containment Type Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

LNG Carriers Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification DSME Hyundai Heavy Industries Kawasaki Heavy Industries MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES Nakilat Samsung Heavy Industries Teekay LNG Partners



LNG Carriers Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

LNG Carriers Market Landscape 2019-2023: Containment Type

Membrane size and forecast 2018-2023

Moss size and forecast 2018-2023

Increase in demand for natural gas will drive the LNG carriers market

As per the IEA, the global demand for natural gas is expected to increase from 3,740 billion cubic meters in 2017 to 4,100 bcm in 2023 with an average growth rate of 1.6% each year. Emerging economies such as China will register the majority of this demand, which would account for 37% of the increase in the global demand for natural gas by 2019. This is driving the need for transporting natural gas in the form of LNG in the most efficient manner with the help of LNG carriers.

Increase in demand for cleaner fuels An emerging trend in the LNG carriers market

The emission of carbon dioxide and other GHG into the atmosphere is high due to the production of energy from oil and coal for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation applications. As per the IEA, in 2017, the global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions increased by 1.4% after three consecutive years of flat growth in carbon dioxide emissions globally. This resulted in carbon dioxide emissions reaching a historic high of 32.53 Gt CO2 in 2017. Consequently, natural gas is gaining popularity as it helps in minimizing the concerns regarding environmental pollutants.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

MARKET TRENDS

Increase in demand for cleaner fuels

Development of efficient LNG carriers

Commoditization of LNG

