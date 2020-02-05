Introducing Omdia: Informa Tech Launches New Research Powerhouse Following Acquisition of the Majority of IHS Markit's Technology, Media and Telecommunications Research Business to Connect the Dots for Customers Across the Tech Industry

Omdia will replace all existing brands within Informa Tech's research businesses, including Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica.

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Tech today announces the forthcoming launch of a new technology research powerhouse, Omdia, on Feb. 20, 2020. The formation of Omdia sees Informa Tech combine its portfolio of market leading analyst houses, Ovum, Heavy Reading, Tractica, and the majority of IHS Markit's technology, media and telecommunications research business, into a unified capability. Greater than the sum of its parts, Omdia underpins Informa Tech's broader strategy to align and integrate its capabilities across research, events, digital media and training to better serve its customers.

The combined research offering comprises the insights of more than 400 world-class expert analysts and consultants covering 150 technology markets. Collecting 395 million data points that inform over 3000 research reports annually, this breadth and depth enable Omdia to connect the dots for customers across the entire tech ecosystem.

"Like the technology market that we serve, Omdia is greater than the sum of its parts. Accelerated innovation across domains such as 5G, AI, IoT, Cloud and Edge is transforming our world. This in turn drives new requirements into domains such as cybersecurity and microchip design. Omdia analysts work collaboratively to strengthen our insights into each individual domain, and to address sector-wide challenges such as data privacy and sustainability. We are excited about the new benefits and enhanced services we can now bring to our customers." said Mike Phillips, President and Managing Director at Omdia.

"Omdia underpins Informa Tech's mission to inspire the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world. Engaging with the millions of technology decision-makers served annually by our high-quality events and media brands, Omdia helps Enterprises make better technology choices for their business and Technology innovators better understand and reach the markets they hope to serve," commented Gary Nugent, CEO at Informa Tech.

5G and beyond: Connecting the dots at MWC20, the first research paper produced by Omdia, predicts the impact of 5G across the technology ecosystem and highlights the companies to watch at MWC20 in Barcelona.

About Omdia

Omdia is a global technology research powerhouse, established following the merger of the research division of Informa Tech (Ovum, Heavy Reading and Tractica) and the acquired IHS Markit technology research portfolio.*

We combine the expertise of over more than 400 analysts across the entire technology spectrum covering 150 markets and publish over 3,000 research reports annually, reaching over 14,000 subscribers, and covering thousands of technology, media, and telecommunications companies.

Our exhaustive intelligence and deep technology expertise allow us to uncover actionable insights that help our customers connect the dots in today's constantly evolving technology environment and empowers them to improve their businesses - today and tomorrow.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of research, media, training and events to the global Technology community.

We're an international business of more than 1,000 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect.

Over 14,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and more than 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Omdia is a registered trademark of Informa PLC and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Informa PLC registered in England & Wales with number 8860726, registered office and head office 5 Howick Place, London, SW1P 1WG, UK. Copyright © 2020 Omdia. All rights reserved.

*The majority of IHS Markit technology research products and solutions were acquired by Informa in August 2019 and are now part of Omdia.

