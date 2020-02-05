GCP Student Living (DIGS) continued to generate strong accounting and share price returns in the three months ended 31 December 2019 (Q220). Portfolio performance continues to benefit from strong supply-demand fundamentals in the markets in which it operates, primarily in and around London (85% of the portfolio value). This is reflected in full occupancy, above inflation rental growth and tightening valuation yields. Dividends are growing and cover building as new assets come on stream and DIGS is well on track for full cover on a fully developed and let basis.

