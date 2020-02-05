The market will accelerate at a CAGR of around 7% between 2020-2024

The report, offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market 2020-2024 has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on geographic regions and technology for the forecast period 2020-2024.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report on the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market includes:

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Analysis and Forecast 2020-2024: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Geographic Segmentation Technology Segmentation

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co. Fugro NV ION Geophysical Corp. Mitcham Industries Inc. PGS ASA Polarcus Ltd. SAExploration Holdings Inc. SeaBird Exploration Plc Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA



Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Landscape 2020-2024: Geographic Landscape

North America size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe size and forecast 2019-2024

South America size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market Landscape 2020-2024: Technology

3D seismic survey size and forecast 2019-2024

2D seismic survey size and forecast 2019-2024

4D seismic survey size and forecast 2019-2024

Rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects will drive the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market

Offshore wells are gaining prominence among oil and gas companies for oil and gas E&P activities. This is due to the shift in focus from shallow waters to deepwater and ultra-deepwater resources to large untapped reserves. The increase in deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects is expected to boost investments in offshore E&P activities, which will propel the demand for offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions.

Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology An emerging trend in the offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market

Vendors are using 4D seismic methods over 2D and 3D seismic techniques to improve the quality of geological structure data. 4D seismic methods benefit E&P activities by helping in the identification of hydrocarbon reserves. They also improve the image quality of the potential hydrocarbon reservoir by simultaneously monitoring the combination of 3D seismic techniques. The adoption of 4D seismic technology will continue to increase as it offers higher accuracy and high-quality data.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption of 4D seismic survey technology

Emergence of seismic-while-drilling technology

Increasing demand for digital oilfields

