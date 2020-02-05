A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article for change leaders in the biosimilars market. This article provides a comprehensive overview of the global biosimilars market and identifies some key trends that players in the sector should capitalize on to succeed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005495/en/

"Sales in the biosimilars sector will surpass 10 billion in size by 2022," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

Although the biosimilars industry has developed rapidly and regulation has advanced significantly over the years with approval processes now in place in many countries, there may be several opportunities to further streamline the regulatory process and accelerate path to market. Request a free proposalto know how we can help you effectively identify and capitalize on them before they turn into lost opportunities.

You may also like to read some of our recent articles on Pharmaceutical industry:

Market Opportunity Assessment for a Leading Pharma Market Client

Impact of Target Market Segmentation on Consumer Demand: A Success Story on How We Assisted a Leading Biopharmaceutical Products Manufacturer

Top 5 Game-changing Trends in Pharmaceutical Industry

Themes Shaping the Global Biosimilars Market

Market development in the US and Europe

Due to the increasing acceptance of biosimilars as an equal to patented drugs in terms of safety, efficacy, immunogenicity, the sales in the biosimilars market in Europe is growing at an unprecedented rate. However, the progress in the biosimilars market across the European region remains uneven. The demand for retail products and self-injectable biologics has weaker demand. This indicates reflects to lower levels of awareness in these segments when compared to hospital-administered products. In contrast, the biosimilars market growth in the US remains fairly flat.

Price management to create value

Pricing plays a crucial role in the success of a biosimilar product. Price optimization helps manufacturers create greater leverage in its commercial budget. This can, in turn, be used to enhance competitive positioning, improve business growth and even create product differentiation in the biosimilars market. As in the generics and MedTech sectors, a sound price-to-volume model is vital in the biosimilars market to make the right tradeoffs across accounts.

Agile go-to-market strategies

Due to increasing market competition, biosimilar companies are gradually evolving into highly technical and specialized organizations. As the current generation of biosimilars is complex in comparison to the earlier generations, it is essential to ensure that they are tested and launched in a much more restricted analytical and clinical environment. Additionally, biosimilars companies must also have the ability to take bold decisions on where to invest and identify ways to set up a commercial footprint. For more insights read the complete article here.

Want to identify unmet needs and investment opportunities in the biosimilars market? Learn how our solutions can help you. Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005495/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us