Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE, TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on February 5, 2020, Cedric Fontenit, a Non-executive Director of Jadestone, notified the Company that on February 1, 2020, a fund managed by Tyrus Capital S.A.M. ("Fund") holding an interest in the common shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. effected a transfer of 443.5565 units of the Fund to Mr. Fontenit, at nil cost.

Following the transaction, Mr. Fontenit holds indirect beneficial interest in the Company through the Fund. Mr. Fontenit does not exercise control over the Fund's holdings in the Company.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY

AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cedric Fontenit 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Financial instrument linked to a share being units in a fund managed by Tyrus Capital S.A.M. ("Fund") holding an interest in the common shares of Jadestone Energy Inc.

ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of 443.5565 units in the Fund holding an interest in the common shares of Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): 443.5565 units in the Fund, at nil cost d) Aggregated information: ·Aggregated volume: ·Price: 443.5565 units in the Fund Nil e) Date of the transaction: February 1, 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +1 403 975 6752 (Canada) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Nicholas Rhodes Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Jeremy Low Thomas Hughes Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) + 44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Billy Clegg jadestone@camarco.co.uk James Crothers

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575371/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Dealing