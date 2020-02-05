Mission Critical Magazine Announces Top Tier Product Awards

Claim your spot in the inaugural winner's circle today

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Mission Critical magazine is excited to announce the inaugural Top Tier Product Awards is currently open for entries.

"The data center industry is in the midst of a huge growth spurt," said Amy Al-Katib, editor-in-chief of Mission Critical. "Like so many others in the industry, manufacturers have continuously changed with the times, investing heavily in research and development efforts to bring the smallest, fastest, greenest, smartest, most efficient, most resilient, most flexible, and most innovative solutions to the market. And that's what inspired us here at the magazine."

The Top Tier Products Awards recognizes manufacturing excellence in mission critical equipment that embraces safety, energy efficiency, and innovative solutions to ensure reliable uptime for the data centers of today and tomorrow.

Products will be judged by a panel of third-party industry experts who have pledged to volunteer their time to research the new technologies and share their findings with readers.

Winners will be awarded across 10 categories:

Servers

Racks

Cabinets

HVAC systems

Cables/cable management systems

Batteries

UPS/flywheels

Software

Power systems/products

Security systems

The judges rate the products on ease of installation, use, and maintenance; reliability; competitive difference; design flexibility; energy efficiency; security features; and other defining characteristics unique to each category/application. When the final decision is made, Mission Critical will reveal the winners of each category in the July/August issue of the magazine.

This benefits manufacturers and industry professionals alike. Manufacturers have the honor of proudly displaying their Top Tier Product Award and introducing their brand to thousands of potential users. And readers get an exclusive critique and full review of the winning products for each of the 10 most popular industry equipment categories.

Manufacturers interested in putting the spotlight on their products should apply now at www.missioncriticalmagazine.com/ttp2020. Early bird entries are due Feb. 28 at a discounted rate of $119 per product. All other submissions are due March 31 at a rate of $149 per product.

If you are an expert in one of these categories and would like to serve on the panel of judges, please email al-katiba@bnpmedia.com for details.

Mission Critical magazine wants to guide the industry forward into the new era of data centers that awaits us, and the Top Tier Product Awards is an important part of that journey.

About Mission Critical magazine

Mission Critical has been connecting data center and critical facility buyers and sellers since 2007. The print and digital versions provide must-read editorial content that data center owners/managers/designers/engineers, IT managers, network systems integrators, cloud/IT specialists, and power and cooling professionals all require in this multibillion-dollar market.

www.missioncriticalmagazine.com.

Facebook - @missionCritical, Twitter - @MCritical, LinkedIn - Mission Critical Magazine

