Orano has signed a contract with Japan's NFI (Nuclear Fuel Industries Ltd) for the fabrication of 32 MOX fuel assemblies for the Takahama 3 and 4 reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Company Inc.

The fabrication of these MOX fuel assemblies will take place in the production workshops of the Orano Melox plant in Chusclan (Gard).

The supply of MOX fuel assemblies for Kansai Electric Power Company Inc. is a follow-up to agreements signed with Japanese utilities stretching back over several decades.

To date, 44 reactors worldwide have generated electricity from MOX fuel since 1972.

Pascal Aubret, Director of Orano's Recycling business unit, declared: "This new contract reinforces the long-standing relationship with Kansai Electric. We are very proud of our Japanese partner's renewed confidence in our expertise. This choice underlines the relevance of recycling for our customers as a responsible and efficient solution for managing their used fuel."

* Mixture of uranium and plutonium oxides. MOX offers a means of recycling the plutonium from used fuels.

