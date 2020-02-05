The spray polyurethane foam is expected to grow by USD 780.19 million during 2020-2024 according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Spray PU foams exhibit high energy efficiency, thermal or mechanical performance, and versatility. As a result, it is widely used in the construction industry as an adhesive in window and door installations and manufactured housing. It is used for insulating walls, gap filters, and panels in doors and windows. It is also used as a weatherproof sealant as it covers irregular and hard-to-insulate shapes. The increase in infrastructure activities is driving the demand for housing and flooring materials, in turn, driving growth in the construction industry. This is leading to an increase in the demand for spray PU foam in various construction projects, which in turn, will boost the growth of the spray polyurethane foam market during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005616/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global spray polyurethane foam market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/spray-polyurethane-foam-market-industry-analysis

As per Technavio, the innovations in polyurethane foams will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Spray Polyurethane Foam: Innovations in Polyurethane Foams

Various manufacturers and research institutes are developing new forms of PU foam such as photo-cross-linkable polyurethane. These are produced by incorporating photo-responsive groups such as coumarin into the polyurethane foam. Alkoxy phenacyl group can also be used to build PU foam backbone. This led to the development of DEMILEC APX, an innovative new spray PU foam, which is used to insulate and air seal homes, schools, and buildings. It also complies with the rigorous fire test standards established by the International Code Council Evaluation Service (ICCES). Such innovations and R&D activities in PU foam is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Spray Polyurethane Foam: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global spray polyurethane foam market by Type (Open cell spray PU foam, Closed cell spray PU foam and Others), and Geographic segmentation (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the spray polyurethane foam in 2019, followed by North America, Europe, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as the increasing demand for residences and commercial establishments, growth in the population of India and China, China being the hub for construction, and increase in infrastructure projects.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Type Segmentation

Open cell spray PU foam

Closed cell spray PU foam

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005616/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com