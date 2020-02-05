Anzeige
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020

WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2020 | 20:29
Norsk Hydro: Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors

Roeland Baan will resign from the Hydro Board of Directors, effective as of February 5, 2020, due to personal reasons.

Baan has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since May 2019.

Investor contact
Stian Hasle
+47 97736022
Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

