Norsk Hydro: Roeland Baan to leave Hydro Board of Directors

Roeland Baan will resign from the Hydro Board of Directors, effective as of February 5, 2020, due to personal reasons.
Baan has been a member of the Hydro Board of Directors since May 2019.
