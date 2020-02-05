Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho-Buenos Aires Appoints New Creative Director, Lautaro Amadeo Tambutto

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Gaucho - Buenos Aires, an emerging luxury label with global ambitions, is pleased to announce they have appointed in-house designer, Lautaro Amadeo Tambutto as the brand's Creative Director. His role and primary duties as a designer will now be expanded, managing the conception, design, and on-brand execution of materials for the brand. Tambutto will be working primarily out of the business's headquarters in New York City, as well as the atelier in Buenos Aires' upmarket Recoleta district.

Off the heels of a successful debut at New York Fashion Week in September 2019, Tambutto joined the growing Gaucho - Buenos Aires brand in December, with plans to incorporate creative silhouettes and lots of leather with an urban spin for the young and culturally aware clientele. Tambutto's "GPS Collection" - slated for 2020-2021 - plots a course on a fashion journey that builds upon contemporary urban and athleisure trends. By injecting elegance and sophistication into streetwear fashion, Tambutto intends to elevate streetwear casual to streetwear elegance, and seeks to globally position Gaucho - Buenos Aires' spirit of Argentina as a major presence in the fashion landscape.

Born in Argentina, Tambutto's family originally hails from San Antonio de Areco - otherwise known as the home of the Gaucho. Having received his training in Italy, Vogue Italia has described his aesthetic as a "very modern and richly inspired take on sportswear," and it is indeed an appealing mix of references - "the sweet spot between sportswear, traditional tailoring and Latin American influences," Tambutto says. It all resonates strongly with Gaucho - Buenos Aires' own design DNA. Tambutto sees immense possibilities for the emerging brand to put Buenos Aires on the luxury fashion map and looks forward to bringing long-overdue recognition to Argentinian design.

"I'm very excited about taking over the creative direction of Gaucho and working with such a professional group. The team's support and mutual understanding of each other helps us move forward in the right direction. Since the beginning of my career, I saw the image of the Gaucho as an icon and my inspiration, and now with this opportunity as Creative Director for Gaucho - Buenos Aires, I have the platform to show the world my vision, my traditions, and a canvas to highlight this beautiful culture," said Tambutto.

"We could not be more excited to promote Lautaro into his new role as Creative Director. His positive attitude, heritage and talent lends to the authenticity of our brand" said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s Founder & Chairman. "Lautaro's creative vision and style pairs perfectly with Gaucho - Buenos Aires' growing collection of products, the authenticity of Argentina, and the elegance and style of Buenos Aires. We look forward to great things from our team in the future. Our company's future lies in e-commerce, where we have the opportunity to achieve global scale.

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires

Gaucho - Buenos Aires blends the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook. The brand's beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Buenos Aires' finest designer label. In September 2019, Gaucho - Buenos Aires entered the US market with a Spring/Summer 2020 runway show at NYFW celebrating the romance and glamour of Buenos Aires with a modern twist. Drawing on the cosmopolitan vibe of Buenos Aires and the spirit of traditional Gaucho culture, Gaucho - Buenos Aires (www.gauchobuenosaires.com) is a new destination for luxury ready-to-wear and leather accessories. Weaving artisan techniques and materials into innovative contemporary designs, Gaucho is gaining traction as an emerging designer brand to watch.

CONTACT:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear, Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575409/Gaucho-Buenos-Aires-Appoints-New-Creative-Director-Lautaro-Amadeo-Tambutto