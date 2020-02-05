Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DVJE ISIN: GRS014003024 Ticker-Symbol: BKP6 
Tradegate
05.02.20
21:49 Uhr
3,250 Euro
+0,022
+0,68 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE/ATHEX Large Cap
1-Jahres-Chart
PIRAEUS BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIRAEUS BANK SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,168
3,262
21:57
3,242
3,266
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PIRAEUS BANK
PIRAEUS BANK SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PIRAEUS BANK SA3,250+0,68 %