Cboe Global Markets Reports January 2020 Trading Volume

- Options ADV up 25% and Futures ADV up 17% over January 2019

- Cboe Mini-SPX (XSP) options set new monthly volume record

CHICAGO, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today reported January monthly trading volume.

MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME


January

January

%

December

%

2020

2019

Chg

2019

Chg

OPTIONS (contracts, thousands)

Trading Days

21

21


21


Total Volume

192,418

154,273

24.7%

151,227

27.2%

Total ADV

9,163

7,346

24.7%

7,201

27.2%

FUTURES (contracts, thousands)

Trading Days

21

21


21


Total Volume

5,787

4,948

17.0%

4,760

21.6%

Total ADV

276

236

17.0%

227

21.6%

U.S. EQUITIES (shares, millions)

Trading Days

21

21


21


Total Volume

25,920

26,908

-3.7%

22,567

14.9%

Total ADV

1,234

1,281

-3.7%

1,075

14.9%

EUROPEAN EQUITIES (€ millions)

Trading Days

22

22


20


Total Notional Value

€ 148,825

€ 200,531

-25.8%

€ 115,490

28.9%

Total ADNV

€ 6,765

€ 9,115

-25.8%

€ 5,775

17.1%

GLOBAL FX ($ millions)

Trading Days

22

22


21


Total Notional Value

$739,020

$799,138

-7.5%

$628,110

17.7%

Total ADNV

$33,592

$36,324

-7.5%

$29,910

12.3%


ADV= average daily volume

ADNV= average daily notional value

Cboe Global Markets Average Revenue Per Contract/Net Revenue Capture Updated This Week
The company plans to report its average revenue per contract and net revenue capture data for the three months ended December 31, 2019, in its quarterly earnings news release, which is expected to be issued on Friday, February 7, 2020. The 2019 data sheets available on the website will be updated to include this information.

January 2020 Volume Highlights

  • Total options ADV at C2 Options Exchange during January set a new all-time monthly record with more than 934,900 contracts traded per day.
  • Total options ADV at EDGX Options Exchange also set a new all-time monthly record in January with more than 827,000 contracts traded per day.
  • Total ADV in Mini-SPX options trading set a new record in January with more than 124,700 contracts traded per day. Mini-SPX options are 1/10th the size of the standard S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contract. Cboe lists Mini-SPX options on both Cboe Options Exchange and Cboe EDGX Options Exchange. For more information, visit www.cboe.com/XSP.
  • ADV in futures on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) during January was 275,380 contracts, up 17 percent over the 233,140 contracts per day from January 2019.
  • Cboe FX's Full Amount offering continues to see record volumes. In January, Full Amount ADV reached a new high of $9.0B.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact





Angela Tu

Stacie Fleming


Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44-20-7012-8950


+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

sfleming@cboe.com


dkoopman@cboe.com







CBOE-V

BZX, Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Volatility Index, CFE, EDGX, and VIX are registered trademarks and SM and XSPSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500 and SPX are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_Logo.jpg

