Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum Announces Results for the Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 and Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

Highlights for the Quarter:

Acquired oil producing assets in Hamilton Dome Field in Wyoming for $9.3 million of cash, net of a $0.2 million post-closing adjustment.

Paid 25 th consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common shares and declared the next dividend payment of $0.10 per share, payable on March 31, 2020.

consecutive quarterly cash dividend on common shares and declared the next dividend payment of $0.10 per share, payable on March 31, 2020. Generated total revenues of $9.4 million for the quarter, up 2.5% from the prior quarter.

Reported net income of $1.8 million, marking the 17 th consecutive quarter of positive reported net income.

consecutive quarter of positive reported net income. Ended the quarter with $20.9 million in cash; the Company has a $40 million undrawn credit facility and notably remains debt free.

"We successfully closed the acquisition of the Hamilton Dome field on November 1, 2019 and seamlessly incorporated the interests into our overall operations, with minimal disruptions or costs" said Jason Brown, President and CEO. "This was a solid first step in the Company's strategy to diversify and grow our asset base. Hamilton Dome is meeting our projections of production, price realization and cash flow without a material increase in our overhead. Similar to other oil and gas producers, our overall performance during the quarter was impacted by lower price realizations, and further impacted in our case by the short-term effect of repairs to the oil sales pipeline from Delhi, which more than offset increased volumes. This is a good example of why we are pleased with the Hamilton Dome acquisition as a second source of cash flow and are committed to further acquisitions that will support our dividend. The current weakness in oil and gas prices presents an opportunity to acquire long-life production with upside potential at a very attractive price per BOE and validates our decision over the recent years to retain substantial liquidity with no debt. I am proud that we continue to generate earnings and positive cash flow during low commodity price environments as demonstrated by twenty-five consecutive quarterly dividends and seventeen consecutive quarters of positive earnings."

Financial and Operational Results

Evolution reported total revenues for the quarter of $9.4 million versus $9.2 million in the prior quarter, a 2.5% increase, based on an 11.2% increase in total volumes, offset by a lower average realized oil price of $53.38 per barrel compared to $59.32 per barrel in the prior quarter. This decline was partially offset by an increase in the average realized NGL price of $14.92 per barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") compared to $11.54 per BOE, in the prior quarter.

The current quarter revenues benefited from approximately $1.1 million in oil revenue sales for the recently acquired Hamilton Dome field, representing Evolution's share of sixty-one days of production. The Hamilton Dome oil production trades at a discount to West Texas Intermediate based on its specific gravity and sulfur content.

At the Delhi Field, the current quarter's lower average realized oil prices were further impacted by approximately $0.4 million for temporary trucking and handling charges due to the planned repair to a section of the oil sales pipeline. This effectively eliminated the LLS premium in the quarter, shifting a positive basis to a small deduction. The pipeline repair project commenced in mid-November and was completed in late January, and all Delhi oil sales are back on pipeline as of February 1, 2020.

Total net production in barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOEPD") increased 11.2% to 2,124 BOEPD in the current quarter compared to 1,910 BOEPD in the prior quarter. The quarterly results include sixty-one days of production from the Hamilton Dome field, or 292 net barrels of oil per day ("BOPD"), based on sixty-one days of production divided by ninety-two days in the quarter.

Production costs were $4.2 million in the current quarter, an increase of 37% from $3.1 million in the prior quarter. Production costs increased by $0.9 million due to the addition of the Hamilton Dome Field effective November 1, 2019, inclusive of some atypical workovers performed in the field in December. Additionally, Delhi had higher CO 2 and other production costs of $0.2 million. Purchased CO 2 volumes were 83.6 million cubic feet (MMcf) per day, up 19.9% from 69.7 MMcf per day in the prior quarter.

General and administrative ('G&A') expenses increased by $0.1 million, or 7.3% to $1.4 million for the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter. Increased G&A expenses are primarily attributable to normal variations in professional service expenses often incurred during our second fiscal quarter.

Net income for the quarter was $1.8 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to $2.8 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, in the previous quarter.

Capital Spending

During the current quarter, Evolution incurred $10.7 million on capital projects consisting of $9.3 million for the acquisition of Hamilton Dome field, a $0.9 million non-cash asset addition related to Hamilton Dome asset retirement obligations, and $0.5 million at the Delhi field, primarily for the NGL plant and completion of the water curtain project.

The current expectation for net capital spending for the remainder of fiscal 2020 is approximately $0.5 to $0.7 million for conformance and capital workovers at Delhi field, and $0.1 to $0.2 million for capital workovers at Hamilton Dome. The Delhi operator reported that capital was deferred for the Phase V project until 2021. Evolution anticipates all funding for the Company's share of capital expenditures at Delhi and Hamilton Dome will be met from cash flows from operations.

Liquidity and Outlook

Working capital decreased by $10.0 million from the prior quarter to $21.7 million. The decrease in working capital is primarily due to the acquisition of producing oil field assets in the Hamilton Dome Field in Wyoming for $9.3 million in cash and the payment of $3.3 million in common stock dividends during the quarter. The Company ended the quarter with $20.9 million in cash, no debt and an untapped $40 million reserve-based credit facility. The Company continues to be well positioned to fund further development of its producing assets throughout fiscal 2020 and 2021 while retaining enough financial resources to capitalize on new growth opportunities and funding for the dividend program.

Cash Dividend on Common Stock

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share of common stock, which will be paid on March 31, 2020 to common stockholders of record on March 16, 2020. This will be the twenty-sixth consecutive quarterly cash dividend on the common stock, which has been paid since the quarter ended December 31, 2013. To date, the Company has paid out $66 million or $2.01 per share back to stockholders as cash dividends. Maintaining and ultimately growing the common stock dividend remains a Company priority.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues Crude oil $ 8,974,237 $ 10,515,875 $ 17,819,741 $ 21,913,327 Natural gas liquids 406,634 532,243 712,578 1,441,870 Natural gas 744 - 1,511 - Total revenues 9,381,615 11,048,118 18,533,830 23,355,197 Operating costs Production costs 4,234,605 3,452,168 7,324,694 6,910,598 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,461,049 1,603,633 2,910,803 3,152,093 General and administrative expenses 1,436,197 1,258,570 2,774,550 2,563,832 Total operating costs 7,131,851 6,314,371 13,010,047 12,626,523 Income from operations 2,249,764 4,733,747 5,523,783 10,728,674 Other Enduro transaction breakup fee - - - 1,100,000 Interest and other income 52,941 59,858 119,070 106,429 Interest expense (29,345 ) (29,345 ) (58,690 ) (58,690 ) Income before income taxes 2,273,360 4,764,260 5,584,163 11,876,413 Income tax provision 508,442 859,695 1,026,425 2,176,047 Net income available to common stockholders $ 1,764,918 $ 3,904,565 $ 4,557,738 $ 9,700,366 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.29 Diluted $ 0.05 $ 0.12 $ 0.14 $ 0.29 Weighted average number of common shares Basic 32,988,737 33,167,159 33,057,691 33,134,726 Diluted 32,988,737 33,176,503 33,061,555 33,147,775

* For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses were $236,190 and $254,111, respectively. For the six months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses were $568,203 and $469,484, respectively.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 June 30,

2019 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,935,968 $ 31,552,533 Receivables 4,008,414 3,168,116 Prepaid expenses 518,396 458,278 Total current assets 25,462,778 35,178,927 Oil and natural gas properties, net (full-cost method of accounting) 68,814,569 60,346,466 Other property and equipment, net 21,914 26,418 Total property and equipment 68,836,483 60,372,884 Other assets, net 331,608 210,033 Total assets $ 94,630,869 $ 95,761,844 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,985,901 $ 2,084,140 Accrued liabilities and other 548,676 537,755 State and federal income taxes payable 246,972 130,799 Total current liabilities 3,781,549 2,752,694 Long term liabilities Deferred income taxes 11,362,943 11,322,691 Asset retirement obligations 2,493,741 1,560,601 Operating lease liability 112,870 - Total liabilities 17,751,103 15,635,986 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock; par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 33,106,988 and 33,183,730 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 33,107 33,183 Additional paid-in capital 41,306,353 42,488,913 Retained earnings 35,540,306 37,603,762 Total stockholders' equity 76,879,766 80,125,858 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 94,630,869 $ 95,761,844



Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 4,557,738 $ 9,700,366 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,910,803 3,152,093 Stock-based compensation 568,203 469,484 Settlements of asset retirement obligations (26,773 ) - Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 40,252 506,297 Other 32,149 9,648 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (840,298 ) 507,689 Prepaid expenses (60,118 ) (70,048 ) Accrued liabilities and other 875,929 (144,638 ) Income taxes payable 116,173 13,364 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,174,058 14,144,255 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties (9,337,716 ) - Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (1,080,874 ) (5,048,987 ) Capital expenditures for other property and equipment - (2,066 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,418,590 ) (5,051,053 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash dividends to common stockholders (6,621,194 ) (6,634,896 ) Common share repurchases, including shares surrendered for tax withholding (1,750,839 ) (138,638 ) Net cash used in financing activities (8,372,033 ) (6,773,534 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,616,565 ) 2,319,668 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 31,552,533 27,681,133 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,935,968 $ 30,000,801

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Six Months Ended

December 31, 2019 2018 Income taxes paid $

1,100,000 $

1,862,919 Non-cash transactions: Change in accounts payable used to acquire oil and natural gas properties 39,361 (1,094,249 ) Oil and natural gas property costs incurred through recognition of asset retirement obligations 871,076 31,268

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Variance Variance % Oil and gas production Crude oil revenues $ 8,974,237 $ 8,845,504 $ 128,733 1.5 % NGL revenues 406,634 305,944 100,690 32.9 % Natural gas revenues 744 767 (23 ) (3.0) % Total revenues $ 9,381,615 $ 9,152,215 $ 229,400 2.5 % Crude oil volumes (Bbl) 168,117 149,107 19,010 12.7 % NGL volumes (Bbl) 27,260 26,516 744 2.8 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf) 356 356 - n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE) 195,437 175,682 19,755 11.2 % Crude oil (BOPD, net) 1,827 1,621 206 12.7 NGLs (BOEPD, net) 296 288 8 2.8 Natural gas (BOEPD, net) 1 1 - n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net) 2,124 1,910 214 11.2 Crude oil price per Bbl $ 53.38 $ 59.32 $ (5.94 ) (10.0 )% NGL price per Bbl 14.92 11.54 3.38 29.3 Natural gas price per Mcf 2.09 2.15 (0.06 ) (2.8) % Equivalent price per BOE $ 48.00 $ 52.10 $ (4.10 ) (7.9 )% CO 2 costs $ 1,410,213 $ 1,284,767 $ 125,446 9.8 % Other production costs 2,824,392 1,805,322 1,019,070 56.4 % Total production costs $ 4,234,605 $ 3,090,089 $ 1,144,516 37.0 % CO 2 costs per BOE $ 7.22 $ 7.31 $ (0.09 ) (1.2 )% All other production costs per BOE 14.45 10.28 4.17 40.6 % Production costs per BOE $ 21.67 $ 17.59 $ 4.08 23.2 % CO 2 costs per mcf $ 0.77 $ 0.84 $ (0.07 ) (8.3 ) CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross) 83.6 69.7 13.9 19.9 DD&A of proved oil and gas properties $ 1,419,333 $ 1,417,754 $ 1,579 0.1 Depreciation of other property and equipment 2,182 2,322 (140 ) (6.0 ) Amortization of intangibles 3,391 3,391 - n.m. Accretion of asset retirement obligations 36,143 26,287 9,856 37.5 Total DD&A $ 1,461,049 $ 1,449,754 $ 11,295 0.8 Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE $ 7.26 $ 8.07 $ (0.81 ) (10.0 )%

Crude Oil Revenues Crude Oil Volumes (Bbl) Crude Oil Price per Bbl Other Production Costs The current quarterly results above and the current year to date results that follow include those of our interest in the Hamilton Dome field commencing November 1, 2019. $ 1,124,695 26,850 $ 41.89 $ 922,736



n.m. Not meaningful.

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Variance Variance % Oil and gas production Crude oil revenues $ 8,974,237 $ 10,515,875 $ (1,541,638 ) (14.7 )% NGL revenues 406,634 532,243 (125,609 ) (23.6 )% Natural gas revenues 744 - 744 n.m. Total revenues $ 9,381,615 $ 11,048,118 $ (1,666,503 ) (15.1 )% Crude oil volumes (Bbl) 168,117 163,361 4,756 2.9 % NGL volumes (Bbl) 27,260 23,701 3,559 15.0 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf) 356 - 356 n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE) 195,437 187,062 8,375 4.5 % Crude oil (BOPD, net) 1,827 1,776 51 2.9 % NGLs (BOEPD, net) 296 258 38 14.7 % Natural gas (BOEPD, net) 1 - 1 n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net) 2,124 2,034 90 4.4 % Crude oil price per Bbl $ 53.38 $ 64.37 $ (10.99 ) (17.1 )% NGL price per Bbl 14.92 22.46 (7.54 ) (33.6 )% Natural gas price per Mcf 2.09 - 2.09 n.m. Equivalent price per BOE $ 48.00 $ 59.06 $ (11.06 ) (18.7 )% CO 2 costs $ 1,410,213 $ 1,504,930 $ (94,717 ) (6.3 )% Other production costs 2,824,392 1,947,238 877,154 45.0 % Total production costs $ 4,234,605 $ 3,452,168 $ 782,437 22.7 % CO 2 costs per BOE $ 7.22 $ 8.05 $ (0.83 ) (10.3 )% All other production costs per BOE 14.45 10.40 4.05 38.9 % Production costs per BOE $ 21.67 $ 18.45 $ 3.22 17.5 % CO 2 costs per mcf $ 0.77 $ 0.90 $ (0.13 ) (14.4 )% CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross) 83.6 76.3 7.3 9.6 % DD&A of proved oil and gas properties $ 1,419,333 $ 1,571,321 $ (151,988 ) (9.7 )% Depreciation of other property and equipment 2,182 4,143 (1,961 ) (47.3 )% Amortization of intangibles 3,391 3,391 - - Accretion of asset retirement obligations 36,143 24,778 11,365 45.9 % Total DD&A $ 1,461,049 $ 1,603,633 $ (142,584 ) (8.9 )% Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE $ 7.26 $ 8.40 $ (1.14 ) (13.6 )%



n.m. Not meaningful.

Supplemental Information on Oil and Natural Gas Operations (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Variance Variance % Oil and gas production Crude oil revenues $ 17,819,741 $ 21,913,327 $ (4,093,586 ) (18.7 )% NGL revenues 712,578 1,441,870 (729,292 ) (50.6 )% Natural gas revenues 1,511 - 1,511 n.m. Total revenues $ 18,533,830 $ 23,355,197 $ (4,821,367 ) (20.6 )% Crude oil volumes (Bbl) 317,224 322,267 (5,043 ) (1.6 )% NGL volumes (Bbl) 53,776 48,102 5,674 11.8 % Natural gas volumes (Mcf) 712 - 712 n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOE) 371,119 370,369 750 0.2 % Crude oil (BOPD, net) 1,724 1,751 (27 ) (1.5 )% NGLs (BOEPD, net) 292 261 31 11.9 % Natural gas (BOEPD, net) 1 - 1 n.m. Equivalent volumes (BOEPD, net) 2,017 2,012 5 0.2 % Crude oil price per Bbl $ 56.17 $ 68.00 $ (11.83 ) (17.4 )% NGL price per Bbl 13.25 29.98 (16.73 ) (55.8 )% Natural gas price per Mcf 2.12 - 2.12 n.m. Equivalent price per BOE $ 49.94 $ 63.06 $ (13.12 ) (20.8 )% CO 2 costs (a) $ 2,694,980 $ 2,988,782 $ (293,802 ) (9.8 )% Other production costs 4,629,714 3,921,816 707,898 18.1 % Total production costs $ 7,324,694 $ 6,910,598 $ 414,096 6.0 % CO 2 costs per BOE $ 7.26 $ 8.07 $ (0.81 ) (10.0 )% All other production costs per BOE 12.48 10.59 1.89 17.8 % Production costs per BOE $ 19.74 $ 18.66 $ 1.08 5.8 % CO 2 costs per mcf $ 0.80 $ 0.93 $ (0.13 ) (14.0 )% CO 2 volumes (MMcf per day, gross) 76.6 72.9 3.7 5.1 % DD&A of proved oil and gas properties $ 2,837,087 $ 3,088,063 $ (250,976 ) (8.1 )% Depreciation of other property and equipment 4,504 8,286 (3,782 ) (45.6 )% Amortization of intangibles 6,782 6,782 - - % Accretion of asset retirement obligations 62,430 48,962 13,468 27.5 % Total DD&A $ 2,910,803 $ 3,152,093 $ (241,290 ) (7.7 )% Oil and gas DD&A rate per BOE $ 7.64 $ 8.34 $ (0.70 ) (8.4 )%



n.m. Not meaningful.

