The ethyl acetate market is expected to grow by 685.92 thousand tons during 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005463/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ethyl acetate market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ethyl acetate is one of the major food processing ingredients used in the food and beverage industry. It is used as an artificial flavoring ingredient in artificial fruit essences, candies, baked foods, gums, ice creams, and confectionery. Ethyl acetate is also used as a flavoring agent in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It is used to produce alcoholic beverages such as vodka and gin. Similarly, in non-alcoholic beverages, ethyl acetate is used to extract and concentrate flavors and aromas. Thus, the rising demand for ethyl acetate from food processing industry will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41141

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for green ethyl acetate will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Ethyl Acetate Market: Increasing Demand For Green Ethyl Acetate

In recent years, the global market has witnessed an increased demand for green solvents, which are derived from natural or renewable resources. The high demand for these solvents stems from customers focusing on naturally-derived products with minimal impact on the environment. Furthermore, the growing number of initiatives from federal and state governments to limit or reduce environmental emissions and their health hazards are also boosting the demand for green solvents, such as ethyl acetate. SEKAB and GreenYUG LLC are some of the vendors that offer green ethyl acetate made from biologically produced ethanol. Thus, the growing demand for green ethyl acetate will drive the growth of the market.

"Supporting government policies regarding biodiesel and the increasing use of ethyl acetate in electronics industry will have a significant impact on the ethyl acetate market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ethyl Acetate Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the ethyl acetate market by application (coatings, personal care, F&B, pharmaceuticals and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The APAC region led the ethyl acetate market in 2019, followed by Europe, North America, MEA and South America. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rising demand for processed foods, increasing use of food flavors as an active ingredient in snacks and other edible items, rising beer consumption and increasing number of construction projects.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Application segmentation

Coatings

Personal care

F&B

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200205005463/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/