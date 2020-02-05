The glass logistics market is poised to grow by USD 1.40 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increased demand of glass from the end-users. In addition, the rising adoption of multimodal transportation is anticipated to boost the growth of the glass logistics market.

The global glass market is growing significantly due to the increasing demand for glass from different industries such as construction, automotive, and solar energy. Various types of glass are used for different industrial applications. For instance, flat glass is commonly used in the automotive, construction, and solar energy industries, and container glass is commonly used in the pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries. Rising use of tempered glass in automotive windshields is further driving the growth of the flat glass market. This, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the glass logistics market during the forecast period.

Major Five Glass Logistics Companies:

AGC Inc.

AGC Inc. has its business operations under four segments, such as glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics/other. The company offers transport of glass raw materials and finished products.

Emons Group

Emons Group operates its business through various segments, such as Van Huet Glass Logistics, Emons Cargo/2WIN, Hofmans, and Anhanger- und Fahrzeugbau Meierling GmbH. The company offers transportation of unpacked large format glass.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd. has its business operates under two segments, such as integrated logistics and international freight forwarding. The company offers glass logistics services such as transport, handling, and warehousing.

Lannutti Spa

Lannutti Spa offers transportation services through road, multimodal, terminal, logistics, and air and ocean. The company also manages integrated logistics and supply chain management. The company offers logistics management for raw glass.

Nijman/Zeetank

Nijman/Zeetank operates its business through transport logistics, glass logistics, chemical logistics, fuel logistics, and LNG logistics. The company offers logistics services for the transport of glass. The glass is transported using special trailers, known as innenladers and dedicated innenladers throughout Europe, from loading sites in Great Britain, Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Belgium.

Glass Logistics Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Transportation

Warehousing and VAS

Glass Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

