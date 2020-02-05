Poplar Creek Resources Inc. Announces Consolidation

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2020 / Poplar Creek Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that effective February 3, 2020, the directors of the Corporation approved and filed with the Registrar of Corporations for the Province of Alberta Articles of Amendment to consolidate the Corporation's Common Shares changing fifteen (15) issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Corporation into one (1) issued and outstanding Common Share of the Corporation, which resulted in there being 2,994,618 shares issued and outstanding.

