Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853155 ISIN: FR0000051070 Ticker-Symbol: ETX 
Frankfurt
05.02.20
09:06 Uhr
2,560 Euro
+0,005
+0,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,610
2,635
05.02.
2,650
2,660
05.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAUREL & PROM
MAUREL & PROM SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAUREL & PROM SA2,560+0,20 %