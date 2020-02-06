ALD ALD reports full year 2019 results 06-Feb-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 6 February 2020 ANNUAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports full year 2019 results* · CONSISTENTLY DELIVERING ON OPERATING AND FINANCIAL GUIDANCE · FUNDED FLEET SHOWING STRONG DYNAMICS AT +7.0% · RECORD LOW COST/INCOME RATIO (EXCL. CAR SALES RESULT) OF 49.0% · RESILIENT CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT AT EUR 254 · NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) UP BY 1.5% AT EUR 564.2 MILLION · EPS[1] AT EUR 1.40 · PROPOSED 2019 DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.63 PER SHARE UP FROM EUR 0.58 IN 2018 2019 Results highlights · Total Fleet 1.76 million vehicles managed worldwide at end Dec 19, including more than 150K electric and hybrid vehicles · Gross Operating Income at EUR 1,371.4 million, up 2.1% vs. 2018 · Leasing Contract and Services Margins up 4.5% in a context of progressive repricing of diesel residual values · Car Sales Result per unit comfortably in upper part of EUR 100-300 guidance; Car Sales Result at EUR 75.0 million · Operating Expenses growth contained at 2.8%, leading to further improvement in Cost/Income Ratio (excl. Car Sales Result) at 49.0%, in line with the c. 49% guidance and down from 49.8% in 2018 · Net Income (Group share) at EUR 564.2 million in 2019, up 1.5% vs. 2018 · Earnings per share[2]at EUR 1.40, vs. EUR 1.37 in 2018 · Proposed dividend of EUR 0.63 per share, corresponding to a payout ratio of 45% · ROE[3] at 14.8% · Total Equity/Asset ratio at 15.7%, within 15-17% guidance range Guidance for 2020 · Total Fleet growth (organic) of 5 to 7% versus 2019, plus bolt-on acquisitions as opportunities arise · Car Sales Result per unit to average between EUR 100 and EUR 300 · Cost/Income (excluding Car Sales Result) ratio to improve by at least 0.5 percentage point · Payout ratio between 40 and 50% On 6 February 2020, Mike Masterson, ALD CEO, commenting on the FY 2019 Group Results, stated: "2019 was another year of strong commercial performance for ALD, demonstrating the enduring strength of our business model and franchise. In line with our objective to promote sustainable growth, we are leading the market in the energy transition. The rebalancing of the powertrain mix of our fleet has accelerated again in 2019. The quality of our services continues to be recognised by our clients and our partners and is backed by the substantial resources we allocate to technology. This investment ensures we maintain our competitiveness and efficiency and enables us to develop new digital tools and mobility services for our clients. Our operating and financial achievements in 2019 demonstrate ALD's enduring focus on consistent delivery of the guidance provided to the market and highlights again the value of our best-in-class operating efficiency. I am confident that 2020 will repeat this pattern and that we will continue to lead the market. ALD will be providing an update on its business strategy during an Investor Day to be organised later this year." Strong, sustainable fleet growth across regions Funded fleet showed strong dynamics in 2019, growing +7.0% year on year. Total Fleet reached 1.76 million vehicles at the end of December 2019, up 6.1% vs. the end of the previous year, including the contribution from the acquisition of Stern Lease in the Netherlands. Total Fleet (organic) growth reached 5.2%, inside the 5-7% guidance range provided at the start of the year. All geographical regions contributed to this performance. Total Fleet rose robustly in Europe, by 6.0% in Western Europe, 9.6% in Northern Europe, 5.7% in Central & Eastern Europe, and by 4.4% in South America, Africa & Asia. All client segments showed strong fleet growth in 2019. As illustrated by the recent distribution agreements signed with Amazon, Polestar, Tesla, Eroski, ALD's unique partnership model, now counting more than 160 agreements, continues to be a key differentiator with the competition. The Group's sales via partnerships increased by 12.1%[4], strongly contributing to overall fleet growth. Direct sales (mostly to corporates) grew 3.0%4 year on year. In the course of 2019, ALD's private lease fleet passed the 150K target set for the year. Reaching 153K vehicles at end of 2019, this client segment was up 36% vs. the end of 2018 and counted for 8.6% of Total Fleet. More than half of this growth was sourced through our partnerships. Continued development of this segment is expected to remain a key driver of Total Fleet growth, supported by our state-of-the-art online platform. ALD continues to lead the powertrain transition by encouraging clients to switch out of diesel vehicles when it is relevant. This policy, implemented from 2017 onwards, has been showing strong results: the share of diesel in the deliveries of passenger cars has been on a steady downward path for the last three years, reaching 43% in Q4 19, well below the level of 72% seen in Q4 16. With the EU-mandated CO2 emission targets for OEMs coming into force 2020 is expected to be a landmark year for electric and hybrid vehicles. The penetration of "green[5]" powertrains continues to rise: they represented 13% of ALD's passenger car deliveries globally in 2019 (vs. 11% in 2018) and close to 15% in Europe[6]. This share is expected to rise to more than 20% in Europe in 2020. Within Total Fleet they represented more than 150K vehicles at the end of 2019, rising by almost 50% over the year, for the second year in a row. ALD is well prepared to accompany this shift in demand thanks to its work with reference players in the EV ecosystem, from car manufacturers such as Tesla and Polestar to providers of charging infrastructure and support such as Chargepoint, E.On and Enel. These partnerships complement the EV-dedicated products developed by ALD for a comprehensive ALD Electric offer, such as Switch and Carsharing. ALD's global CSR strategy comprises four pillars: · ALD promotes sustainable mobility by encouraging the transition towards low emission vehicles, new types of usage (car sharing, ride sharing, flexible lease) and safer driving. · ALD behaves as a responsible employer: well-being at work and diversity are seen as key to people development and sustainable corporate performance. · Responsible business culture and practices are embedded in ALD's operations. ALD selects its partners and suppliers with attention, applying the highest ethical standards, and closely monitors customer satisfaction. · ALD acts for carbon neutrality in its operations, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions per occupant by 25% in 2020 compared to the 2014 baseline. Rewarding this strategy, Ecovadis has given ALD a "Gold" rating, putting it in the top 4% of assessed companies and recognising respect for the environment, work practices, ethics and the supply chain. Similarly, MSCI ESG ratings puts ALD in its top 3rd. Solid operating and financial results, in line with guidance ALD's Gross Operating Income rose to EUR 1,371.4 million7 in 2019, up 2.1% vs. 2018. Q4 19 Gross Operating Income reached EUR 342.6 million, up 1.4% vs. Q4 18. Leasing Contract Margin rose to EUR 664.1 million and Services Margin to EUR 632.3 million in 2019[7], up 6.5% and 2.5% respectively vs. 2018. In Q4 19 Leasing Contract Margin stood at EUR 166.2 million, up 5.3% and Services Margin at EUR 166.0 million, up 1.8%. The contribution to Gross Operating Income from Car Sales Result reached EUR 75.0 million7 in 2019, down from EUR 102.5 million in the previous year, but in line with expectations. In Q4 19 Car Sales Result was EUR 10.5 million, vs. EUR 17.1 million in Q4 18. Average sales margin for the year on used vehicles[8] came in at EUR 254 per unit, down from EUR 362 in 2018, but comfortably in the upper part of the EUR 100 to 300 guidance provided at the start of the year. The Q4 19 average was EUR 135, down from EUR 285 recorded in the previous quarter, principally due to seasonal factors affecting Q4. The number of used cars sold8 in Q4 19 was 77K bringing the total for 2019 to 296K, up 4.5% vs. 283K in 2018. The proportion of cars sold via electronic platforms8 remained well above 60% of total cars sold in 2019. Second lease, where a car coming off-lease is re-leased to a new customer, saw a strong development and this trend is expected to continue in 2020. Total Operating Expenses increased by just EUR 17.4million to EUR 635.0 million7, while Leasing contract and Services margins were up EUR 55.9 million, illustrating the strong incremental operating leverage of ALD's business model. Spending linked to IT projects continues to represent more than 20% of total Operating expenses which is reflected in the EUR 8 million increase in Depreciation and amortisation recorded in 2019 when excluding the impact of IFRS 16[9]. The EUR 2 million decrease in General and Administrative expenses illustrates the cost discipline embedded throughout the organisation. The continued control of Operating Expenses led to an improvement in the Cost/Income (excluding Car Sales Result) ratio to 49.0% in 2019, from 49.8% in 2018 and 51.2% in 2017, reaching the c. 49% objective set at the start of the year. Impairment charges on receivables reached EUR 45.0 million7, rising by EUR

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2020 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)