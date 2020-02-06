Elo enhances collaboration and end-point management, from public spaces and self-service experiences, to corporate meeting and huddle rooms

Elo, a leading global provider of interactive solutions, will be showcasing industry-leading signage, collaboration, self-service and other enterprise solutions at ISE 2020. Collaboration solutions to be featured at the show include a pairing of best-in-class interactive displays with powerful whiteboarding and wireless content-sharing software. This turnkey solution enables businesses to deploy their video-conferencing program of choice with a consistent experience across all interactive touchpoints. Additionally, Elo's world-leading Android-powered platform will be available to demo in a variety of use cases for corporate, retail, hospitality and industrial applications.

Businesses build the interactive solutions they need using Elo's modular platform

Designed for enterprise use, Elo's configurable set of display sizes, compute solutions and EloView management software makes interactive technology deployment easy and reliable. Offered in sizes ranging from 7-inch to 65-inch- and with compatible stands, mounts and peripherals this modular platform can be tailored to implement powerful solutions from corporate reception desks and visitor self-service to huddle spaces and conference rooms.

Elo's award-winning 55-inch and 65-inch 4K interactive displays come complete with Qwizdom whiteboarding and annotation software. When bundled with Elo's i5 Windows 10 computer module and adjustable full HD conference camera, the result is a complete conferencing solution that includes DisplayNote Montage BYOD ("Bring Your Own Device") software with no additional cables. Simply add the video collaboration program of choice to deploy a comprehensive solution across the globe.

"Workplaces can benefit from the same technology revolutionizing retail and restaurant environments. Use cases like calendaring, dashboard and communications tools, and self-service check-in solutions are now easy to deploy and manage," said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. "Our modular platform, with numerous screen sizes, power-over-ethernet (POE) and EloView management capability, is versatile enough to support almost any interactive touchpoint."

Elo will showcase exciting new products and demos at ISE 2020, including:

Elo's award-winning 4K line, including 55-inch and 65-inch interactive displays: With its sleek, durable design able to withstand the rigors of continuous use and look great while doing it, Elo's line of 4K touchscreens enables robust interactive applications, including signage, self-service, corporate collaboration, whiteboarding and huddle-room engagement. Both displays come conference-ready with the option to add Elo's new Conference Camera accessory and Windows computer module (ECMG4).



With its sleek, durable design able to withstand the rigors of continuous use and look great while doing it, Elo's line of 4K touchscreens enables robust interactive applications, including signage, self-service, corporate collaboration, whiteboarding and huddle-room engagement. Both displays come conference-ready with the option to add Elo's new Conference Camera accessory and Windows computer module (ECMG4). Touch and A/V-over-IP with Crestron: This joint solution delivers A/V and touchscreen capabilities over IP. With a single cable connection, Elo is extending the distribution distance of an encoded video stream and touch capability via a standard one gigabyte ethernet to enable premium quality interactive streaming. Crestron is a global leader in device management and video distribution for the enterprise, and Elo's large-format touch displays now support touchscreen and video distribution capability via Crestron's DM-NVX encoders and DM NVX D80 IoAV Decoder, which simply slides into the OPS slot on the back of the display.



This joint solution delivers A/V and touchscreen capabilities over IP. With a single cable connection, Elo is extending the distribution distance of an encoded video stream and touch capability via a standard one gigabyte ethernet to enable premium quality interactive streaming. Crestron is a global leader in device management and video distribution for the enterprise, and Elo's large-format touch displays now support touchscreen and video distribution capability via Crestron's DM-NVX encoders and DM NVX D80 IoAV Decoder, which simply slides into the OPS slot on the back of the display. Interactive experience demos: Elo's unified architecture provides one platform for all on-location touchpoints. At ISE 2020, Elo's interactive experiences will include a connected fitting room demo and smart mirror utilizing a standard large-format Elo open-frame touchscreen these solutions deliver personal advice and recommendations, as well as access to online inventory and the ability to purchase via a virtual shopping basket.



Elo's unified architecture provides one platform for all on-location touchpoints. At ISE 2020, Elo's interactive experiences will include a connected fitting room demo and smart mirror utilizing a standard large-format Elo open-frame touchscreen these solutions deliver personal advice and recommendations, as well as access to online inventory and the ability to purchase via a virtual shopping basket. Self-service made easy: Elo's versatile solutions offer innovative ways to adapt a retail or restaurant experience to meet customers' changing behavior. The Elo Edge Connect system provides a wide assortment of peripheral options that expand the use of an existing touchscreen. Barcode scanners, payment terminals and status lights are examples of accessories providing increased functionality to the touchscreen. A lineup of mounts and stands meet the requirement of most environments.

Elo will feature these latest technologies, along with its wide selection of interactive solutions designed to create one interactive platform connecting every touchpoint, at ISE booth 8-E185, February 11-14 at the Amsterdam RAI exhibition center.

About Elo

As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, EloIsEverywhere. To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo's broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect Control with EloView, a secure, cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.

Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications-to name a few. Learn more at EloTouch.com.

Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, and EloView are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

