UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, February 5
Date:6 February 2020
Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Fourth Interim Dividend for 2019
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited have declared that a dividend of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:
Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.506 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.414 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -13 February 2020
Record Date -14 February 2020
Payment Date -28 February 2020
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385
Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 372 0134