UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Date:6 February 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Fourth Interim Dividend for 2019

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited have declared that a dividend of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.506 pence per share

Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.414 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -13 February 2020

Record Date -14 February 2020

Payment Date -28 February 2020

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments

Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 372 0134