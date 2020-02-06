Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.02.2020 | 08:04
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 5

Date:6 February 2020

Company: UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Fourth Interim Dividend for 2019

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited have declared that a dividend of 0.92p per share be payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019 split as follows:

Property Income Dividend ("PID")0.506 pence per share
Ordinary Dividend ("Non PID")0.414 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -13 February 2020

Record Date -14 February 2020

Payment Date -28 February 2020

All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385

Will Fulton / Graeme McDonald, Aberdeen Standard Investments
Tel: 0131 245 2799 / 0131 372 0134

UK COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REIT-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire