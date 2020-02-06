Citycon's Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2019 Published

HELSINKI, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Financial Review for 2019 has been published today. The Financial Review includes the Report by the Board of Directors, Consolidated Financial Statements, Parent Company Financial Statements and Auditor's Report for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2019.

Citycon Oyj has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2019. The statement is prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code published by the Finnish Securities Market Association.

The Financial Review and Corporate Governance Statement are attached to this release and they are also available on the company's website at www.citycon.com.

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Valtteri Piri

IR and Legal Specialist

Tel. +358-50-570-1022

valtteri.piri@citycon.com

