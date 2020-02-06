München (ots) ---- English version below --- München, 06.02.2020 - 2019 gründete Astrid Kahmke gemeinsam mit dem Team des Bayerischen Filmzentrums und in enger Zusammenarbeit mit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHEN das internationale Festival VIRTUAL WORLDS, das sofort zu einem großen Erfolg wurde. Nun wechselt sie zur Medien.Bayern GmbH, der Dachgesellschaft für den Medienstandort Bayern der Bayerischen Landeszentrale für neue Medien. Das VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL wird neben dem XR Hub Bavaria/Munich zu einer weiteren Säule für Innovation im Unternehmen.Digitalministerin Judith Gerlach betonte: "Es ist ein toller Erfolg, dass die von uns finanzierten Anfänge der 'I4C'-Veranstaltungsreihe und der Dachmarke 'Immersive Bavaria' unter dem Dach des Bayerischen Filmzentrums nun in ein international beachtetes Festival mit Wettbewerb und Konferenz gewachsen sind. Ich wünsche mir für die zweite Ausgabe der Virtual Worlds natürlich viele kreative und überraschende XR-Experiences aus aller Welt. Ich bin sicher, dass die Virtual Worlds eine große Publikumsresonanz finden werden. Narrative XR ist für mich eine Erweiterung der erzählerischen Möglichkeiten des Films und ich bin gespannt, was uns die Virtual Worlds 2020 präsentieren werden."Stefan Sutor: "Ich freue mich, dass wir das VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL in der Medien.Bayern GmbH organisieren können; damit schaffen wir Synergien mit unseren anderen Medieninnovationsprojekten am Standort Bayern wie dem Media Lab Bayern, den Medientagen München oder dem XR Hub. Von dem Festival gehen wichtige Impulse für innovative Medienproduktionen aus - zum Vorteil des Medienstandortes Bayern. "Das Festival findet in enger Zusammenarbeit mit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHEN statt, gefördert vom Bayerischen Staatsministerium für Digitales.Diana Iljine: "Nach dem großartigen Erfolg, den wir im vergangenen Jahr feiern durften, freuen wir uns, dass das VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL seinen Weg gemeinsam mit dem FILMFEST MÜNCHEN fortsetzt und - diesmal sogar über den gesamten Festivalzeitraum - spannende Impulse für die Branche und das Publikum setzen wird. Wir empfinden dies als große Bereicherung."Astrid Kahmke hatte sich in der Vergangenheit als Creative Director des Bayerischen Filmzentrums insbesondere mit der Etablierung des European Creators' Lab und ihrem Interesse an "Future of Storytelling" und immersiven Erzählformaten international einen Namen gemacht. Sie blickt auf eine erfolgreiche Karriere als Filmproduzentin zurück, ist in zahlreichen internationalen Gremien und Netzwerken, und beschäftigt sich seit 2014 intensiv mit XR und dem Erzählen im Raum. Als Gastdozentin unterrichtet sie an der Hochschule Darmstadt Expanded Realities und ist im wissenschaftlichen Beirat der Akademie für Theater und Digitalität in Dortmund.Astrid Kahmke: "Künstler und Kreative weltweit befassen sich mit Virtual Reality und immersivem Erzählen und die experiences, die sie uns schenken sind erstaunlich, wundervoll und sehr oft zutiefst berührend. Die Virtual Worlds ist ein internationaler Wettbewerb für narrative XR, eine Ausstellung der experiences, und bietet zahlreiche networking events und einen b2b market während unserer Professional Days. Eine international Experten-Jury wird die besten immersiven experiences auszeichnen."VIRTUAL WORLDS ist ein internationales Festival für künstlerische immersive experiences, veranstaltet von der Medien.Bayern GmbH in Kooperation mit dem internationalen FILMFEST MÜNCHEN und gefördert vom Bayerischen Staatsministerium für Digitales. Das Festival wird vom 26. Juni bis 4. Juli in München wegweisende, innovative und preisgekrönte immersive experiences aus aller Welt zeigen.Über das FILMFEST MÜNCHENDas FILMFEST MÜNCHEN findet seit 1983 Ende Juni statt. Nach den Berliner Filmfestspielen ist es das größte Filmfestival in Deutschland mit rund 80.000 Besuchern und mehr als 2.500 deutschen und internationalen Medienprofessionals und akkreditierten Journalisten. Seit 1983 stellte das FILMFEST MÜNCHEN über 7.000 Spiel- und Dokumentarfilme sowie TV-Movies in internationaler, europäischer oder deutscher Erstaufführung vor.Über die Medien.Bayern GmbHDie Medien.Bayern GmbH ist die Dachgesellschaft für den Medienstandort Bayern. Sie vernetzt Medienunternehmen in Bayern über Branchengrenzen hinweg, informiert über den Standort und macht ihn international sichtbar. Sie fördert Innovationen im Medienbereich und unterstützt Medienstartups. Zur GmbH gehören Veranstaltungen wie die MEDIENTAGE MÜNCHEN und die Lokalrundfunktage, das MedienNetzwerk Bayern, das Media Lab Bayern, XPLR: Media in Bavaria und der XR Hub Bavaria. Die Medien.Bayern GmbH ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Bayerischen Landeszentrale für neue Medien (BLM) und wird gefördert vom Freistaat Bayern.Kontakt:Astrid KahmkeFestivaldirector Virtual Worldsinfo@virtualworlds-festival.comwww.virtualworlds-festival.com--- ENGLISH VERSION --- Astrid Kahmke, festival director of Virtual Worlds, moves to Medien.Bayern GmbHIn 2019 Astrid Kahmke founded the international festival VIRTUAL WORLDS together with the team of the Bavarian Film Centre and in close cooperation with the international FILMFEST MÜNCHEN, which immediately became a great success. Now she is moving to Medien.Bayern GmbH, the holding company of the Bavarian State Agency for New Media for the media region Bavaria. The VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL is another pillar for innovation in the company alongside the XR Hub Bavaria/Munich.The Bavarian State Minister for Digital Affairs, Judith Gerlach, emphasized: "It is a great success that the beginnings of the 'I4C' event series and the brand 'Immersive Bavaria', which we financed under the umbrella of the Bavarian Film Centre, have now grown into an internationally renowned festival with competition and conference. For the second edition of Virtual Worlds, many creative and surprising XR-experiences from all over the world will be presented. I am sure that Virtual Worlds will find a great audience response. For me, Narrative XR is an extension of the narrative possibilities of film and I am curious to see what Virtual Worlds 2020 will present to us.Stefan Sutor: "I am glad that we are able to organize the VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL at Medien.Bayern GmbH; this will create synergies with our other media innovation projects in Bavaria such as the Media Lab, the Medientage München or the XR Hub. The festival provides important impulses for innovative media productions - to the advantage of Bavaria as a media region."The festival takes place in close cooperation with FILMFEST MÜNCHEN, supported by the Bavarian State Ministry of Digital Affairs.Diana Iljine: "After the great success we were able to celebrate last year, we are delighted that the VIRTUAL WORLDS FESTIVAL is continuing its path together with FILMFEST MÜNCHEN and will provide exciting impulses for the industry and the audience - this time even over the entire duration of the festival. We consider this a great enrichment."In the past, Astrid Kahmke achieved international acknowledgment as Creative Director of the Bavarian Film Centre, particularly with the establishment of the European Creators' Lab and her interest in "Future of Storytelling" and immersive narrative formats. She looks back on a successful career as a film producer, is a member of numerous international committees and networks, and has been intensively involved with XR and spatial storytelling since 2014. As a guest lecturer she teaches at the University of Applied Sciences Darmstadt Expanded Realities and is on the scientific advisory board of the Academy for Theatre and Digitality in Dortmund.Astrid Kahmke: "Worldwide are artists and creatives exploring virtual reality and immersive storytelling and the experiences they provide us are amazing, wonderful and very often deeply touching. Virtual Worlds is an international competition for narrative XR, an exhibition of experiences, and offers numerous networking events as well as a b2b market during our Professional Days. An international expert jury will award the best immersive experiences".VIRTUAL WORLDS is an international Festival for artistic immersive experiences, organized by the Medien.Bayern GmbH in cooperation with the International Filmfest München, funded by the Bavarian Ministry for Digital Affairs. The festival presents groundbreaking, innovative and award-winning immersive experiences from around the world in Munich from 26 June to 4 July, 2020.About FILMFEST MÜNCHENThe FILMFEST MÜNCHEN has been taking place at the end of June since 1983. After the Berlin Film Festival, it is the largest film festival in Germany with around 80,000 visitors and more than 2,500 German and international media professionals and accredited journalists. Since 1983, FILMFEST MÜNCHEN has presented over 7,000 feature films, documentaries and TV movies in international, European or German premieres.About Medien.Bayern GmbHMedien.Bayern GmbH is the holding company for the media location Bavaria. It connects media companies in Bavaria across industry boundaries, informs about the region and creates international visibility. It promotes innovations in the media sector and supports media start-ups. The GmbH includes events such as MEDIENTAGE MÜNCHEN and Lokalrundfunktage, MedienNetzwerk Bayern, Media Lab Bayern, XPLR: Media in Bavaria and the XR Hub Bavaria. 