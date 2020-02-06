Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance criteria for 2020

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 6 FEBRUARY 2020 AT 09:30 AM (EET)

Cargotec's Board of Directors has resolved on incentive programme's performance criteria for 2020

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has resolved on the performance criteria for the share-based incentive programme for the year 2020. The performance share programme, approved by the Board of Directors in 2017, includes three performance periods, calendar years 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. Each performance period includes two measuring periods, both lasting for one calendar year. The Board of Directors will annually resolve the performance criteria for each measuring period.

For the performance period of 2019-2020, the potential reward of the measuring period 2020 will be based on the business areas' service gross profit for the key employees of the business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor, and for Navis software divisions' key employees, on Navis' sales and on strategic targets of cloud business. For Cargotec Corporate key employees, the performance criterion is Cargotec's service gross profit.

Cargotec Corporation

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Vesa-Pekka Lankinen, Vice President, Performance and Rewards, tel. +358 20 777 4113

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,500 people. www.cargotec.com